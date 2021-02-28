What’s Coming Next Month: March 2021

Join us in March for our many inspirational, educational, and Team DPF events. You’ll hear from experts and people with Parkinson’s on a variety of topics, but no matter the subject, rest assured that you will walk away feeling hopeful, knowledgable, and inspired. Check out March’s events below. EDUCATIONAL EVENTS and resources

CARE PARTNER SUPPORT MEETUP

Tuesday, March 2

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST)

During our Care Partner Monthly Meetup, Connie Carpenter Phinney, care partner to her husband and our founder, Davis Phinney, holds space to discuss the concerns, challenges, and questions that many Parkinson’s care partners have today.

YOPd Women: MEDICATIONS AND TREATMENTS

Wednesday, March 3

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT)

Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis when you’re young is overwhelming enough. Being a woman with a Parkinson’s diagnosis adds an additional layer of complexities and challenges. In this month’s YOPD Women’s Council, our council members will discuss:

Medication and treatment side effects

How medication may affect them differently than men

How some medications interact with medications women may take for their hormones and reproductive health

YOPD COUNCIL: HIGH INTENSITY EXERCISE AND TRAINING FOR BIG EVENTS

Thursday, March 18, 2021

1pm – 2pm Mountain Daylight Time

(12pm PDT, 2pm CDT, 3 pm EDT, 8pm GMT)

This series is designed specifically for people with YOPD. Very often, the emotional, social, physical, and psychological needs of those diagnosed with YOPD are different from those diagnosed at an older age. That's why we are shining a spotlight on YOPD. We want you to have the education, resources, and support you need to live well with Parkinson's no matter your age. In this month's YOPD Council, our panelists and special guest Frank Schwartz will discuss:

The value of high intensity training

How to determine what high intensity training is right for you

The different ways you can add more high-intensity training to your day

How to train for big events

webinar: LIVING WELL CHRONIC PAIN AND ILLNESS WITH TONI BERNHARD

Tuesday, March 16

12 pm Mountain Daylight Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT)

A Parkinson’s diagnosis can bring with it a wide array of challenges. It is life-disrupting and can feel like the life you once knew and the one you dreamed about are gone forever. This can leave you feeling stressed, fearful, uncertain, and overwhelmed. In the book, How to Live Well with Chronic Pain and Illness: A Mindful Guide, author Toni Bernhard addresses a broad range of topics and how the practices of mindfulness, equanimity, and self-compassion can make life as good and joyful as possible in the face of a diagnosis like Parkinson’s.

During this session, Toni will share what she’s learned about living with chronic pain and illness and how to live well with it at every turn.

The VICTORY SUMMIT virtual event: How to live well with parkinson’s

For People with Parkinson’s by People with Parkinson’s

Friday, April 2



Our next The Victory Summit Event may not technically be in March, but you can register in March! Over the past 15 years, our greatest joy has been getting to know people living with Parkinson’s. They are our greatest teachers, sources of inspiration, and the people we reach out to when we want to hear the real deal. That’s why we’re handing this event over to them to celebrate Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

During this event, you will learn from and interact with an inspirational lineup of speakers and small group leaders who have been living with Parkinson’s anywhere from two years to 20+ years. They will share their best tips, most moving stories, and the actions they’ve taken to overcome their biggest challenges and most troublesome symptoms. By the end of this event, you will have made a host of new friends and gathered a wide variety of ideas to help you live well with Parkinson’s for many years to come.

TEAM DPF REGISTRATIONS

Team DPF is our grassroots fundraising community made up of individuals who have a passion for helping improve quality of life for people affected by Parkinson’s. There are many ways you can be a part of Team DPF, including joining one of our upcoming events. Join us this spring and summer for miles of climbing, sun, and fun.

TRI TO VICTORY

March 8-May 22 or 23, 2021

Virtual

Join Coach Frank and Team DPF this spring as we launch our first virtual triathlon training program. This 11-week program can be completed at your own time and place, including weekly check-ins with Coach Frank and the team, culminating in a virtual triathlon that you design on May 22 or 23, 2021.

Greenwood Gravel Grind

April 17, 2021

Greenwood, MS

This off-road bike ride pairs the gravel roads of the neighboring Carroll County hills with the flat alluvial plains of the Delta. Ride with us to see why it’s been dubbed “the most Southern place on earth.”

Ride The Rockies

June 12-18, 2021

Colorado Rockies, USA

The 2021 route rolls along the banks of the Animas River, winds through Southern Ute Tribal Land, climbs the Uncompahgre Plateau, and ventures deep (and high) into the San Juan Mountains. There is no doubt that this will truly be the bike ride of a lifetime.

Roll Massif Copper Triangle

August 7, 2021

Copper Mountain, CO

This road sportive is graced with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous roads, and three climbs over 10,000 feet. The 79-mile loop crests three Colorado mountain passes: Fremont Pass (Elev. 11,318’), Tennessee Pass (Elev. 10,424’), and Vail Pass (Elev. 10,662’) for a total elevation gain of 6,500 feet.

THIS YEAR AND EVERY YEAR, EVERY VICTORY COUNTS®

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

