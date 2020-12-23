[Video] YOPD Council: Medications, Side Effects, and Parkinson’s

Treatments YOPD December 23, 2020
YOPD

One of the things that nobody ever tells you when you get a Parkinson’s diagnosis is how much of your time will be spent managing medications, adhering to schedules, and tracking side effects and symptoms. Hint: It’s a lot. During this session, our Council discussed:

  • How they arrived at the best medication treatment for their situation
  • Good and the bad medication stories and what they learned from them
  • The role they play in getting the care they need
  • How they manage side effects and when to know when medication is doing more harm than good
  • Ways to reduce the number of pills you have to take every day
  • And much more

You can watch the video below.

To download the audio, click here.

To download the transcript, click here.

Show Notes

  • Just as Parkinson’s is different for everyone, so are Parkinson’s treatments and medication regimens. What works for someone else may not be the best regimen for you, so work closely with your provider as you determine your ideal balance of treatments
  • Take a holistic approach to treating your Parkinson’s. Medications are important, but so are exercise, stress relief, and complementary therapies
  • Drink water, and try not to eat food (especially protein) when you take your carbidopa/levodopa. This is key to longer, more consistent ON times
  • Insurance and formularies change and can be complicated, so do some research to determine how your coverage works
  • For many people, dopamine agonists can cause Impulse Control Disorders. If this is true for you and you and your provider decide to switch to another medication, be sure you work with them to slowly decrease the dose so you do not experience withdrawal side effects, such as significant depression
  • Make sure you stay in constant communication with your doctors and pharmacists about all the medications you are taking, whether they are to treat your Parkinson’s or not. Some drugs are contraindicated with many Parkinson’s medications
  • You are the person who knows best how medications are and are not working for you. Advocate for yourself during appointments and make sure your care team understands your most impactful symptoms and how your medications are affecting you

WANT more advice from our yopd council?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here, as well as catch up on recent conversations. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

Coming in February – YOPD Women Webinar Series

Women diagnosed with YOPD face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate.  

We’re here to help everyone on this unique journey. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders, Gaynor, Kat, Heather, Soania, and others. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions, held on the first Wednesday of every month beginning February 3, 2021. 

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Moments of Victory
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Davis Phinney is an esteemed American cyclist and Olympic bronze medalist. Throughout the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Phinney was a…

0
03 Aug 2015
Davis victory arms
We Can Choose How We Live with Parkinson’s

It’s been 15 years since I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and many years since I stopped riding a bike for…

1
20 Mar 2015
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

0
14 Feb 2018
What is Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia?

In this article, Dr. J. William Langston answers the most common questions about Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia.

1
12 Jun 2018
The Parkinson’s Story Exchange – Inspiring Stories from People Living with Parkinson’s

Johanna O’Day from Stanford gives a voice to those living with Parkinson’s and arms them with information to improve their quality of life.

0
02 Jul 2018
Man and doctor discuss impulse control disorders and Parkinson's
Impulse Control Disorders and Parkinson’s: What They Are and How to Manage Them

Impulse Control Disorders (ICDs) including compulsive gambling, sexual behaviors, buying and eating are common in people with Parkinson’s who also…

0
20 Jul 2018
Colorado Gives Day - Davis Phinney Foundation
Thank You to Our Colorado Community

We’re so grateful to our Colorado community members who give of their time, money and energy to Parkinson’s.

0
04 Dec 2018
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson’s

In this post, we answer your questions about DBS and Duopa®.

0
03 Jan 2017
How to Communicate OFF times - Davis Phinney Foundation
How to Communicate What It Means to Be “OFF”

Learn some shortcuts for communicating more effectively about OFF times.

0
22 Jan 2019
Golden-Super-Cruise-Tom-Palizzi
Moments of Victory® – Tom Palizzi Meets Each Day with Enthusiasm and Optimism

A long-time Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador shares his prescription for living well.

0
12 Feb 2019
Kat Hill - Davis Phinney Foundation - Moments of Victory
Moments of Victory® – Kat Hill Learns How to Paint, Box & Thrive with Parkinson’s

Kat Hill has found many ways to thrive and live well with Parkinson’s.

0
21 Mar 2019
Duopa post - Davis Phinney Foundation
The Benefits of Duopa™ for People with Parkinson’s

Nurse Practitioner Sharon Jung shares her advice about using Duopa™ for Parkinson’s.

0
10 Sep 2019
Tour de Victory 2019 start - Davis Phinney Foundation
Tour de Victory Rides Through Boulder

Tom Palizzi put on an epic cycling event. Find out what happened.

0
11 Jul 2019
Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha - Davis Phinney Foundation
Parkinson’s 101: A Video for the Newly Diagnosed

Learn what to expect while living with Parkinson’s and how to live well with it.

0
11 Nov 2019
CO Gives - Davis Phinney Foundation
Tom Palizzi Brings Out the Power of People

On #ColoradoGivesDay2019 we’re celebrating Tom Palizzi. Find out why.

0
10 Dec 2019