[Video] YOPD Council: Medications, Side Effects, and Parkinson’s

One of the things that nobody ever tells you when you get a Parkinson’s diagnosis is how much of your time will be spent managing medications, adhering to schedules, and tracking side effects and symptoms. Hint: It’s a lot. During this session, our Council discussed:

How they arrived at the best medication treatment for their situation

Good and the bad medication stories and what they learned from them

The role they play in getting the care they need

How they manage side effects and when to know when medication is doing more harm than good

Ways to reduce the number of pills you have to take every day

You can watch the video below.



Show Notes

Coming in February – YOPD Women Webinar Series

Women diagnosed with YOPD face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate.

We’re here to help everyone on this unique journey. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders, Gaynor, Kat, Heather, Soania, and others. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions, held on the first Wednesday of every month beginning February 3, 2021.