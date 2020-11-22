Announcing the Davis Phinney Foundation Peloton Club

This year the Davis Phinney Foundation reinvented itself in many ways. We added new programs to support the Parkinson’s community and adapted some of our current programs to fit our new socially distant landscape. We also re-examined our giving programs and created a brand-new recurring giving club. We’re excited to announce the Davis Phinney Foundation Peloton Club!

Cycling is near and dear to our hearts, and we’ve taken many cues from Davis’s most treasured sport throughout the years. So, when it was time to name our recurring giving program, “Peloton” immediately came to mind. A peloton is the leading group of riders in a cycling road race. These riders support one another by reducing drag, saving energy, and helping increase their speeds. Without the peloton, some riders would never make it to the finish line.

The same is true about our Peloton Club members. These Club members donate monthly, and by doing so, help us keep our flagship programs sustainable. Being able to depend on these monthly gifts ensures that we can continue to produce and offer programs like The Victory Summit ® events and the Every Victory Counts ® manual for free to our Parkinson’s community throughout the year.

Setting up a monthly gift reduces the burden of making one large gift each year. It’s also a great way to stay connected to the Foundation and see the impact your gift is having on people with Parkinson’s.

“When I get the note each month thanking me, it reaffirms my connection to the Foundation.”

– Stephen Chase, Peloton Club and Board member

You can learn more about the benefits of the Peloton Club and the people who are already members on our Peloton Club page at DPF.org.

We hope you’ll consider joining us by setting up a monthly gift to the Davis Phinney Foundation. To do so, click the Donate button at dpf.org and select Gift Type: Sustaining Gift.

If you have any questions or would like to set up a recurring gift over the phone, please contact our Development Officer, Claire Herritz, at cherritz@dpf.org or 303-953-497.