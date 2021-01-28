[Video] YOPD Council: How to Change Careers and/or Find More Meaning on Your Current Path

Inspiration YOPD January 28, 2021
YOPD Council

Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis when you’re young is overwhelming enough as it is. Add the need to exercise daily, attend a variety of medical appointments, and focus on your mental health to an already busy work schedule and it can feel like too much. Plus, if you don’t love your current career path, or you do but the demands exceed your energy and ON time, the possibility of changing careers or shifting roles at your age might feel like a pipe dream. But it’s not.

In this webinar, our YOPD Council leaders will discuss:

  • How to evaluate your career with the Parkinson’s lens
  • How to evaluate new ideas
  • How to use your Parkinson’s community to network and learn about second, third, or even fourth act careers
  • How to bring more meaning to your current role
  • And more

You can watch the video below.

To listen to the audio, click here.

To read the transcript, click here.

Show Notes

  • Many people with youngonset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) are still working a full-time job and are financially responsible for themselves and/or their family when the symptoms of Parkinson’s begin to appear  
  • After a YOPD diagnosis, take time to re-evaluate your ability to meet the expectations of your current position. A beneficial first step can be connecting with a professional who can help you navigate the process of requesting accommodations or applying for disability benefits. Expert guidance can help you determine if, how, and/or when to talk to your employer about your diagnosis  
  • Maintaining financial stability is a primary concern for many people diagnosed with YOPD. Disability insurance may provide some financial assistance 
  • Because B-Corp certified companies must adhere to a certain level of social and environmental responsibility, they may be easier to work with regarding disability accommodations 
  • The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation can be helpful in finding work that is sensitive to certain accommodations and needs. To find an office near you, click here 
  • A hugely important aspect of navigating the difficulties of managing your Parkinson’s symptoms and a full-time job is having a support system. Connect with a Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador, seek out local support groups, or tune in to our monthly YOPD Council webinar series or our new YOPD Women series 

resources and topics discussed 

Does Parkinson’s Disease Qualify for Disability Benefits 

Can I Get Disability Benefits Now That I Have Parkinson’s? 

Financial Planning for Parkinson’s Disease 

Insurance for People with Parkinson’s  

Working Full-Time with Young Onset Parkinson’s 

YOPD Council: Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s 

Spotlight YOPD 

Job Accommodation Network (JAN)

Employee Assistance and Resources Network on Disability Inclusion (EARN)

Getting Hired:

My Employment Options

WANT more advice from our yopd council?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here, as well as catch up on recent conversations. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

beginning next week – YOPD Women Webinar Series

Women diagnosed with YOPD face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate.  

We’re here to help everyone on this unique journey. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders, Gaynor, Kat, Heather, Soania, and others. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions, held on the first Wednesday of every month beginning February 3, 2021. 

Related Posts

desk is cluttered with items as author balances work and Parkinson's
4 Tips for Balancing Work and Parkinson’s

Here are four strategies to help you achieve and maintain work/life balance with Parkinson’s.

1
19 Jul 2017
My Long Journey to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis

At 42, I found an answer to my nearly six-year medical mystery: young onset Parkinson’s disease.

0
28 Jun 2017
Office of workers late at night
Working Full-time with Young Onset Parkinson’s

Even with the best support at the office, it’s challenging to work full-time with Parkinson’s.

0
05 Jul 2017
Office colleagues talking at work
How to Manage Workplace Stress

We asked two of our Parkinson’s advocates to share their experience on how they manage workplace stress.

0
02 Aug 2017
Expert Advice on Workplace Issues

As both a person with Parkinson’s and an employment law specialist, John offers unique insight into strategies to manage, plan and work with Parkinson’s.

0
09 Aug 2017
The Parkinson’s Story Exchange – Inspiring Stories from People Living with Parkinson’s

Johanna O’Day from Stanford gives a voice to those living with Parkinson’s and arms them with information to improve their quality of life.

0
02 Jul 2018
Colorado Gives Day - Davis Phinney Foundation
Thank You to Our Colorado Community

We’re so grateful to our Colorado community members who give of their time, money and energy to Parkinson’s.

0
04 Dec 2018
Golden-Super-Cruise-Tom-Palizzi
Moments of Victory® – Tom Palizzi Meets Each Day with Enthusiasm and Optimism

A long-time Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador shares his prescription for living well.

0
12 Feb 2019
Kat Hill - Davis Phinney Foundation - Moments of Victory
Moments of Victory® – Kat Hill Learns How to Paint, Box & Thrive with Parkinson’s

Kat Hill has found many ways to thrive and live well with Parkinson’s.

0
21 Mar 2019
Tour de Victory 2019 start - Davis Phinney Foundation
Tour de Victory Rides Through Boulder

Tom Palizzi put on an epic cycling event. Find out what happened.

0
11 Jul 2019
CO Gives - Davis Phinney Foundation
Tom Palizzi Brings Out the Power of People

On #ColoradoGivesDay2019 we’re celebrating Tom Palizzi. Find out why.

0
10 Dec 2019
Kevin Kwok A Parkinson's Journey
A Parkinson’s Journey: The Art of Mindful Pivoting

Kevin Kwok explains his theory, called mindful pivoting, that he encourages people with Parkinson’s to use to live well today.

0
07 Jul 2017
Webinar Recording-Financial Wellness and Parkinson's
[Webinar Recording] Financial Wellness and Parkinson’s

Learn a practical, step-by-step plan for becoming financially healthy.

0
30 Dec 2019
YOPD Council - Davis Phinney Foundation
Listen in on our Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) Panel

People with YOPD face unique issues. Listen in as a panel of people with YOPD talk about them.

0
06 May 2020
YOPD Davis Phinney Foundation
A Primer on Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) and What’s Coming Next

If you’ve been diagnosed with YOPD, here’s what you need to know.

1
06 Jul 2020