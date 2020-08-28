[Video] YOPD Council: Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s

One of the more difficult issues people who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a young age face is how they are going to manage their work life. During this session, the eight members of our YOPD Council discussed:

How (and if) to share your diagnosis with your boss and colleagues

How to continue working and still do all it takes to live well with Parkinson’s

How to plan for an uncertain future of employment

How to advocate for yourself at work

How to change careers and/or find more meaning along your career path

And much more

Here’s the handout we talked about during the session.

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

