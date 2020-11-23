[Webinar Recording] YOPD Council: Mental Health and Parkinson’s

Emotional Health YOPD November 23, 2020
YOPD_Council

Approximately 50-60% of people living with Parkinson’s experience varying levels of depression and anxiety, and nearly all deal with loss. During this YOPD Council session, the members of our Council discussed:

  • How they have dealt with depression and anxiety
  • Strategies that have worked and those that haven’t to get into a better headspace
  • Tools for managing feelings of loss
  • How to communicate issues of mental health to friends, family, and care teams
  • How to manage anticipatory grief in yourself and others
  • Ways to reframe expectations without settling for a life less lived
  • And much more

You can watch the video below.

To download the audio, click here.

To download the transcript, click here.

Show Notes

Want to learn more about mental health and Parkinson’s?

[Webinar Recording] Depression, Anxiety, and Apathy and How to Manage Them

Can You Identify Your Depression Triggers? 

How Are Depression, Anxiety, and Apathy Treated? 

Parkinson’s Depression and Anxiety: The Demon, the Witch, and the Everyday Hero

Fight Back Against Depression and Anxiety in Parkinson’s 

WANT MORE ADVICE FROM THE YOPD COUNCIL?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

