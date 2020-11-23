[Webinar Recording] YOPD Council: Mental Health and Parkinson’s

Approximately 50-60% of people living with Parkinson’s experience varying levels of depression and anxiety, and nearly all deal with loss. During this YOPD Council session, the members of our Council discussed:
- How they have dealt with depression and anxiety
- Strategies that have worked and those that haven’t to get into a better headspace
- Tools for managing feelings of loss
- How to communicate issues of mental health to friends, family, and care teams
- How to manage anticipatory grief in yourself and others
- Ways to reframe expectations without settling for a life less lived
- And much more
You can watch the video below.
To download the audio, click here.
To download the transcript, click here.
Show Notes
- For many people with Parkinson’s, mental health issues such as depression or anxiety are their earliest symptoms, sometimes presenting years before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
- It’s important that people living with Parkinson’s keep their medical providers and their care partners informed about their non-motor symptoms, including depression, anxiety, and/or apathy.
- While medications for anxiety and depression are hugely beneficial for some people, others find they are able to manage these symptoms through exercise, time outdoors, counseling, pets, art therapy, and staying connected with others.
- If you are taking medications for mental health and wish to stop, work closely with your provider to lower your dose slowly. Stopping certain medications “cold turkey” can be dangerous for your well-being.
- Research shows that trying to suppress or ignore intense emotions can damage your cognition. Allow yourself to feel them, and be present as you actively process them.
- The more you practice mindfulness, gratitude, and staying positive, the better at them you will become.
- Telehealth services are more accessible than ever. If you’re looking for a mental health provider and don’t know of one near you, reach out to providers in your state and ask if telehealth visits are available.
- Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors love to advise, connect, and support people living with Parkinson’s.
WANT MORE ADVICE FROM THE YOPD COUNCIL?
You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.