[Webinar Recording] YOPD Council: Mental Health and Parkinson’s

Approximately 50-60% of people living with Parkinson’s experience varying levels of depression and anxiety, and nearly all deal with loss. During this YOPD Council session, the members of our Council discussed:

How they have dealt with depression and anxiety

Strategies that have worked and those that haven’t to get into a better headspace

Tools for managing feelings of loss

How to communicate issues of mental health to friends, family, and care teams

How to manage anticipatory grief in yourself and others

Ways to reframe expectations without settling for a life less lived

And much more

Show Notes

