Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – All about Bikes with Davis Phinney

Davis Phinney, an Olympic Bronze medalist and Tour de France stage winner, has celebrated the most victories of any cyclist in American history. Today, 20 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40, his love for cycling remains. In this video, he shares how the activity helps him live well with Parkinson’s, advice for timing rides around ON times, how to find the best eBike for you, and more.

You can watch the video below.

