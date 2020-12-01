Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – All about Bikes with Davis Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Exercise December 1, 2020
Davis Phinney

Davis Phinney, an Olympic Bronze medalist and Tour de France stage winner, has celebrated the most victories of any cyclist in American history. Today, 20 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40, his love for cycling remains. In this video, he shares how the activity helps him live well with Parkinson’s, advice for timing rides around ON times, how to find the best eBike for you, and more.

You can watch the video below.

Topics and Resources discussed in this episode

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about eBikes for People with Parkinson’s…and More

How an eBike Can Bring New Life to Your Life

What You Need to Know about Cycling with Parkinson’s

The What, Why, How, and More of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for the Newly Diagnosed

Pedaling For Parkinson’s™

Stages Indoor Cycling Bikes

“What Cycling Options Do I Have when Balance and Space Are an Issue?” 

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Moments of Victory
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Davis Phinney is an esteemed American cyclist and Olympic bronze medalist. Throughout the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Phinney was a…

0
03 Aug 2015
Davis victory arms
We Can Choose How We Live with Parkinson’s

It’s been 15 years since I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and many years since I stopped riding a bike for…

0
20 Mar 2015
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

0
14 Feb 2018
Deep Brain Stimulation - Davis Phinney Foundation
Life Before & After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Learn more about DBS to determine if it might be right for you.

0
25 Oct 2018
DBS - Davis Phinney Foundation
The What, Why, How & More of DBS for the Newly Diagnosed

If you’ve been newly diagnosed, here’s what you need to know about DBS.

0
05 Nov 2018
Jon Lessin - Davis Phinney Foundation
Deep Brain Stimulation & Living Well with Parkinson’s

Jon Lessin talks about getting his life back after DBS.

0
12 Nov 2018
When DBS Powers Down - Davis Phinney Foundation
When DBS Powers Down: A Personal Account of What Happens When the Device Stops Working

One family’s story about what happens when the real Parkinson’s shows up.

0
07 Dec 2018
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson’s

In this post, we answer your questions about DBS and Duopa®.

0
03 Jan 2017
MikeRiley6 - Davis Phinney Foundation
Moments of Victory® – Mike Riley Exercises His Brain by Painting

Mike Riley talks about the joy he discovered in an unexpected place.

0
10 Jan 2019
Deep Brain Stimulation Webinar - Davis Phinney Foundation
Register: Deep Brain Stimulation: What, When, Why & How

Join us on Thursday, March 21st to learn more about DBS.

0
11 Mar 2019
Brendan Cain - DBS - Davis Phinney Foundation
Life Before & After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) with Brendan Cain

DBS has increased quality of life for many. Here’s one person’s story.

0
15 Apr 2019
DBS-Webinar-Beasley-Mathur
[Webinar Recording] The What, When, Why & How of Deep Brain Stimulation with Dr. Kara Beasley

Dr. Kara Beasley shares her experience as a DBS surgeon.

0
23 Apr 2019
DBS with Helen Brontë-Stewart - Davis Phinney Foundation
Register: Your Questions about Deep Brain Stimulation Answered with Helen Brontë-Stewart

Join us on Wednesday, May 22nd to get your DBS questions answered.

0
12 May 2019
DBS-Webinar-Dr. Brontë-Stewart - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Webinar Recording] Your DBS Questions Answered with Dr. Helen Brontë-Stewart

Dr. Brontë-Stewart shares her expertise of DBS for Parkinson’s.

0
03 Jun 2019
Rob Warner MOV - Davis Phinney Foundation
Moments of Victory® – Rob Warner Continues to Challenge Himself

“Just find a form of exercise you’ll do consistently because you enjoy it. You can’t let yourself give up!”

0
01 Oct 2019