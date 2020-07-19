Taylor Phinney and Bike Industry Friends Show Support With The Next Stage Bike Giveaway

Companies in the bicycle industry have been long-time supporters of the Davis Phinney Foundation, just like the Phinneys have been great ambassadors for them. So, it seemed like a match made in heaven when Davis’s son Taylor Phinney, a national champion cyclist and artist, teamed up with Allied Cycleworks and Adin Baird of Left of Creek Media to create a fundraising giveaway.

And, wow, is it BIG.

And so is Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s is on track to double by 2040, a growth that would’ve sounded unimaginable twenty years ago when Davis was diagnosed.

But Davis’s story reminds us that life is full of change and opportunities. Since Davis and his wife Connie founded the Davis Phinney Foundation in 2004, they have been turning Davis’s diagnoses into a symbol of hope for hundreds of thousands of people living with Parkinson’s around the globe. In the process, Davis has gone from being an Olympic cyclist to an Olympic level advocate. A transformation he never could have predicted, but he has embraced just the same.

And now, the transformation of this bike through his son Taylor’s art reminds us again that we may not be able to control what life hands us, but we can control how we respond to it. Watch Taylor’s story here.

With The Next Stage, join us with a donation and be entered to win a Taylor Phinney custom painted Allied Cycleworks Able. Everyone who signs up has the chance to win the bike custom painted by Taylor inspired by his father’s journey and everyone’s journey to find themselves and live their best lives. (Must enter before July 31, 2020.)

No contribution is necessary. To enter the drawing without a donation, send a postcard with your first and last name, phone number, email address, and mailing address to “Davis Phinney Foundation, 357 S. McCaslin Blvd., Suite 105, Louisville, CO 80027. Attention DPF/Allied Cycleworks Promotion” One entry per postcard. See the official rules here.

Thanks to these companies for supporting The Next Stage and The Davis Phinney Foundation.

Allied Cycle Works – @alliedcycleworks

ENVE – @envecomposites

SRAM – @sramroad

Teravail – @teravail

Chris King – @chriskingbuzz

Brooks England – @brooksengland

Crust Bikes – @crustbikes

Skratch Labs – @skratchlabs