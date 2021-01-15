Join our Leadership Circle and Help More People Live Well with Parkinson’s

Fundraising Inspiration January 15, 2021
Danny King and Davis Phinney

Danny King (above, right, with Davis Phinney), a member of the Davis Phinney Foundation Leadership Circlereflected on the time he met Davis 15 years ago and said, despite facing adversity of a condition that basically took away much of what he dedicated his life to, his reaction was to try to help others deal with the same condition. I have never seen Davis when he wasn’t positive and inspiring.”  

This in turn inspired Danny to become a strong supporter of the Foundation, which he has now been for more than 15 years. He says, I’ll always support inspiration and helping others deal with  quoting Shakespeare — the 1,000 natural shocks that flesh is heir to.’”     

Leadership Circle Happy Hour
A 2019 Leadership Circle event in Boulder, CO

Launched in 2019, our Leadership Circle is comprised of donors who give $1,000 throughout the calendar year. For their generous support of the Foundation, members of the Leadership Circle receive special benefits throughout the year, including: 

  • A dedicated Davis Phinney Foundation representative responsible for making your relationship with the Foundation even more meaningful 
  • Unique opportunities to join us at events and experience the work your financial support makes possible 
  • A mailed copy of the Davis Phinney Foundation annual report 
  • Exclusive invitations to attend insider-only presentations and updates 
  • Invitations to gatherings, meetings with members of our boards, and regional meetups 
  • Opportunities to share your feedback on new Foundation initiatives 
  • …and more! 
Boulder Happy Hour
Leadership Circle Happy Hour event, 2019

Learn more about how you can support our mission

We are grateful to everyone who supports the Foundation in any and all ways. Because of your gifts, volunteer work, shared stories, and more, we can make an ever-growing impact on the Parkinson’s community. If you’re interested in learning about giving to the Foundation or joining Danny in the Leadership Circle, please call or email our Leadership Circle representative, Claire Herritz, at cherritz@dpf.org or 303-953-4978. 

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Moments of Victory
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Davis Phinney is an esteemed American cyclist and Olympic bronze medalist. Throughout the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Phinney was a…

0
03 Aug 2015
Davis victory arms
We Can Choose How We Live with Parkinson’s

It’s been 15 years since I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and many years since I stopped riding a bike for…

1
20 Mar 2015
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

0
14 Feb 2018
Moments of Victory® Living with Parkinson’s

Living well with Parkinson’s is about much more than just managing your symptoms. Check out Davis Phinney’s tips for taking action and living well every day.

1
14 Jun 2016
Davis Phinney: Every Victory Counts

How Davis Phinney went from winning stages to living well Parkinson’s.

1
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Learn more about what brought Davis Phinney to embody moments of victory.

0
Who is the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's
Who Is The Davis Phinney Foundation?

Wanna know more about the Foundation? Watch this.

0
Parkinson's caregiving - Davis Phinney Foundation
When to Say “No” and Why… as a Parkinson’s Care Partner

Learn how saying “no” as a care partner as a protective strategy can actually mean saying “yes”.

0
30 Nov 2015
3 Ways to Live Well with Parkinson’s Right Now

Always able to see the silver lining, Davis and Connie share their secrets for living well.

0
11 Apr 2020
Davis Phinney and Kelsey Phinney Practice Vocal Exercises for Parkinson’s

Sing along with Davis Phinney and his daughter Kelsey as they practice vocal exercises.

1
15 Apr 2020
5 Misconceptions about Living with Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s is often misunderstood. Here are a few to consider and share.

0
29 May 2020
Taylor Phinney Hand-Painted Bike - Davis Phinney Foundation
Taylor Phinney and Bike Industry Friends Show Support With The Next Stage Bike Giveaway

When Taylor Phinney paints a bike, you’re going to want it!

2
19 Aug 2020
Get Your Gear in Our Team DPF Store

Looking to stock up on some awesome Team DPF swag or get your hands on a coveted Team DPF jersey?…

1
28 Jul 2020
YOPD exercise - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Video] YOPD Council: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

Along with our special guest Davis Phinney, our YOPD Council recently shared advice and personal stories about the many ways…

0
25 Sep 2020
[Video] Parkinson’s and the Good Life with Dr. Laurie Santos and Davis & Connie Phinney

In Spring 2018, Dr. Laurie Santos taught “Psychology and the Good Life” for the first time at Yale. She created…

0
05 Nov 2020