Join our Leadership Circle and Help More People Live Well with Parkinson’s

Danny King (above, right, with Davis Phinney), a member of the Davis Phinney Foundation Leadership Circle, reflected on the time he met Davis 15 years ago and said, “despite facing adversity of a condition that basically took away much of what he dedicated his life to, his reaction was to try to help others deal with the same condition. I have never seen Davis when he wasn’t positive and inspiring.”

This in turn inspired Danny to become a strong supporter of the Foundation, which he has now been for more than 15 years. He says, “I’ll always support inspiration and helping others deal with — quoting Shakespeare — ‘the 1,000 natural shocks that flesh is heir to.’”

Launched in 2019, our Leadership Circle is comprised of donors who give $1,000 throughout the calendar year. For their generous support of the Foundation, members of the Leadership Circle receive special benefits throughout the year, including:

A dedicated Davis Phinney Foundation representative responsible for making your relationship with the Foundation even more meaningful

Unique opportunities to join us at events and experience the work your financial support makes possible

A mailed copy of the Davis Phinney Foundation annual report

Exclusive invitations to attend insider-only presentations and updates

Invitations to gatherings, meetings with members of our boards, and regional meetups

Opportunities to share your feedback on new Foundation initiatives

…and more!

We are grateful to everyone who supports the Foundation in any and all ways. Because of your gifts, volunteer work, shared stories, and more, we can make an ever-growing impact on the Parkinson’s community. If you’re interested in learning about giving to the Foundation or joining Danny in the Leadership Circle, please call or email our Leadership Circle representative, Claire Herritz, at cherritz@dpf.org or 303-953-4978.