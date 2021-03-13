Meet the Leaders of The Victory Summit® Virtual Event: How to Live Well with Parkinson’s

Cidney Donahoo: “Communication and Parkinson’s”

Cidney was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010 at the age of 47. She became involved in the Parkinson’s community through cycling after participating in a tandem bike exercise study with Dr. Jay Alberts. She went on to ride RAGBRAI in Iowa with the Pedaling for Parkinson’s team and Ride the Rockies in Colorado with the Davis Phinney Foundation team. Cidney continues to cycle, often riding tandem with her husband Pat, and has since added yoga, strength training, and boxing to her exercise regimen. Exercise helps her stay healthy and manage her Parkinson’s symptoms.

Cidney’s mission is to “leave no Parkinson person behind” by increasing the information and peer-to-peer support in her community. A retired educator, Cidney co-founded a local support group for people with Young Onset Parkinson’s in the Las Vegas area. “When I was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s, I knew I wanted to approach this challenge in a proactive and positive way. When I learned about the Davis Phinney Foundation, I knew I had found exactly what I was looking for as a guide to living my life,” she explains. “It’s very meaningful and natural for me to talk with others about the Davis Phinney Foundation as an Ambassador because I wholeheartedly believe the Foundation can help make a real difference for people.”

