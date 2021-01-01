Live Well with Parkinson’s in 2021 with the help of our Living Well Calendar

Ready to start 2021 with your best foot forward? Our Living Well Calendar is here to help. Daily prompts will keep you dancing, reading, socializing, writing, playing, and taking action to live well with Parkinson’s every day.

We encourage you to use this calendar however it works for you. You may take one action each day for a month and then repeat. You may do all 28 in one week and nothing the next. Or maybe, you’ll throw a dart at it each day and do whatever the square tells you to do. Have fun with it. Invite a friend to join you. Live better with Parkinson’s today and every day.

To download the 2021 Living Well Calendar, click here.

more living well with Parkinson’s resources for the new year

We Can Choose How We Live with Parkinson’s

How to Get Going Now…Even if You Don’t Feel Like It

How to Design Your Life with Parkinson’s

The Happy Heart: Cultivating Optimism, Happiness, and Ease

4 Strategies to Drive Away the Winter Blues

The 10 Commandments to Living Well with Parkinson’s