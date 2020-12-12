Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Sleep Strategies with Davis Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Living Well December 12, 2020
Davis Phinney

In this video, Davis Phinney discusses how sleep is impacted by Parkinson’s, strategies for hydrating early in the day to minimize nighttime trips to the bathroom, how exercise helps him sleep well, meditation and deep-breathing routines that work well for him, and more.

You can watch the video below.

Topics and Resources discussed in this episode

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

