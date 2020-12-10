Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Maintaining Relationships with Davis Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Emotional Health December 10, 2020
Davis Phinney

In this interview, Davis Phinney shares advice on maintaining relationships from a distance, finding meaningful online classes and communities, the importance of face-to-face conversations, and more.

You can watch the video below.

Topics and Resources discussed in this episode

Dance for PD®

Pedaling For Parkinson’s™

How to Live Well with Parkinson’s…Even When You’re Locked Down

How Important Is Exercise to People Living with Parkinson’s?

Learn More from the Experts

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Moments of Victory
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Davis Phinney is an esteemed American cyclist and Olympic bronze medalist. Throughout the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Phinney was a…

03 Aug 2015
Davis victory arms
We Can Choose How We Live with Parkinson’s

It’s been 15 years since I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and many years since I stopped riding a bike for…

20 Mar 2015
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

14 Feb 2018
Pushing the Pedal on Research

We’ve chosen the two quality of life research projects we’re going to fund this year.

03 Aug 2018
How to Exercise with Parkinson’s

Dr. Jay Alberts makes the case for making exercise more than a recommendation.

21 Nov 2018
Cycling and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Cycling and Parkinson’s: What We Know (and are learning) So Far

Does cycling really help people with Parkinson’s?

05 Apr 2019
Pedaling for Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Stepping Out of the Research Lab and Spinning into Real Life

Learn how some of our research is coming to life.

19 Apr 2019
Research Victory for Parkinson's
Research Breakthroughs in Parkinson’s

Find out about our early-stage research that has helped people live well with Parkinson’s.

21 Dec 2019
Physical therapist demonstrates seated stretches
Dancing with Parkinson’s

In this video, learn to use techniques from Dance for PD to explore your movement and your relationship to the music in order to exercise, stimulate yourself and be creative.

10 Jul 2017
Moments of Victory® Living with Parkinson’s

Living well with Parkinson’s is about much more than just managing your symptoms. Check out Davis Phinney’s tips for taking action and living well every day.

14 Jun 2016
Managing Parkinson’s with the Mind of a Dancer

David Levanthal shares how identifying as a dancer rather than a person with Parkinson’s can liberate you and change your attitude about Parkinson’s.

Parkinson's Diagnosis Communication - Davis Phinney Foundation
How to Share Your Parkinson’s Diagnosis with Family, Friends, and Co-workers

The how, who, and when of sharing your Parkinson’s diagnosis.

05 Feb 2020
Davis Phinney: Every Victory Counts

How Davis Phinney went from winning stages to living well Parkinson’s.

14 Jun 2016
Davis Phinney: Moments of Victory®

Learn more about what brought Davis Phinney to embody moments of victory.

Who is the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's
Who Is The Davis Phinney Foundation?

Wanna know more about the Foundation? Watch this.

