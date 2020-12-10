Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Maintaining Relationships with Davis Phinney

In this interview, Davis Phinney shares advice on maintaining relationships from a distance, finding meaningful online classes and communities, the importance of face-to-face conversations, and more.

You can watch the video below.

Topics and Resources discussed in this episode

Dance for PD®

Pedaling For Parkinson’s™

How to Live Well with Parkinson’s…Even When You’re Locked Down

How Important Is Exercise to People Living with Parkinson’s?

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.