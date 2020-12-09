Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Everyday Habits to Live Well with Davis Phinney

In this interview, Davis Phinney talks about the power of positive affirmation, the “zen of vacuuming,” how to see tasks as treats instead of chores, and more.

You can watch the video below.

