Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Everyday Habits to Live Well with Davis Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Emotional Health December 9, 2020
Davis Phinney

In this interview, Davis Phinney talks about the power of positive affirmation, the “zen of vacuuming,” how to see tasks as treats instead of chores, and more.

You can watch the video below.

Additional Resources to Help You live well with Parkinson’s every day

We Can Choose how We Live with Parkinson’s

The Happy Heart: Cultivating Optimism, Happiness, and Ease 

Parkinson’s and the Good Life with Dr. Laurie Santos and Davis and Connie Carpenter Phinney

A Postive Attitude

If Parkinson’s Had a Coin

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

