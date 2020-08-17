[Video] Living Well with Parkinson’s through Dance & Movement

Dancing has been shown to improve gait and balance, reduce tremor, slow cognitive decline, and improve overall coordination and mobility in people with Parkinson’s. And, as a result, it has become one of the more popular activities that people with Parkinson’s do to improve their quality of life.

In this webinar, founding teacher of Dance for PD® David Leventhal addresses:

This history of Dance for PD

The benefits of dancing for people living with Parkinson’s (even if you think you can’t dance)

Who Dance for PD classes are for and what they’re really about

The value of dancing with others

What to expect at your first class (and how to participate even if there’s not a program in your area)

The importance of exercise (how intense, how much, how often)

To watch the webinar, click here.

To listen to the audio, click here.

To take free classes online with Dance for PD, here’s what you need to know:

All of Dance for PDs regular Zoom classes are FREE (except for the Tap Workshop, which was a special four-class series). The full schedule for those classes can be found here: https://danceforparkinsons.org/resources/dance-at-home#opening

In addition, they have 13 On-Demand videos posted on the same page, also available for FREE:

https://danceforparkinsons.org/resources/dance-at-home#featured

If you want to access the full library of more than 100 recorded on-demand classes, there is a membership fee, which starts at $25 for the year. However, you do not need to be a member to participate in any of their live Zoom classes. Those are all free except, as noted, for special workshops.

