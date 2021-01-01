What’s Coming This Month: January 2021

We’re kicking off 2021 with hopes for a bright year and plenty of action steps you can take to live well with Parkinson’s every day. Here’s a look at our events coming up this month. EDUCATIONAL EVENTS and resources

Living Well Calendar

We’re here to help you stick to your resolutions about living well each day. Just follow along with the calendar’s instructions to stay balanced, energized, connected, and supported this month and throughout the year.

Click here to get your Living Well Calendar.

CARE PARTNER SUPPORT MEETUP

Tuesday, January 5

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST)

During these one-hour sessions, Connie Carpenter Phinney, Mel Dizon, and other care partner special guests will hold space to discuss the concerns, challenges, and questions that many Parkinson’s care partners have today.

To register, click here.

WEBINAR: SPEECH, VOICE & PARKINSON’S WITH JOHN DEAN

Tuesday, January 19

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST)

Speech and voice impairments are common among those living with Parkinson’s. As many as 90% of people with Parkinson’s experience difficulties such as “hypophonia” (soft speech) or a more monotone, raspy or breathy voice. Speech can become less intelligible and can make communication difficult, especially if paired with facial masking (a decrease in facial expression). It will come as no surprise then that speech and voice impairments can impact quality of life.

In this interactive session with Speech and Language Pathologist John Dean, you will learn about the various speech challenges related to Parkinson’s and, more importantly, what you can do every day to train your voice, improve your speech, and communicate more fluidly and clearly.

To register for the webinar, click here.

YOPD Council Webinar Series: How to Change Careers and/or Find More Meaning on Your Current Path

Thursday, January 21

1 pm Mountain Standard Time

(12 pm PST, 2 pm CST, 3 pm EST)

Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis when you’re young is overwhelming enough as it is. Add the need to exercise daily, attend a variety of medical appointments, and focus on your mental health to an already busy work schedule and it can feel like too much. Plus, if you don’t love your current career path, or you do but the demands exceed your energy and ON time, the possibility of changing careers or shifting roles at your age might feel like a pipe dream. But it’s not.

In this webinar, our YOPD Council leaders will discuss:

How to evaluate your career with the Parkinson’s lens

How to evaluate new ideas

How to use your Parkinson’s community to network and learn about second, third, or even fourth act careers

How to bring more meaning to your current role

And more

To register for the series, click here.

TEAM DPF REGISTRATIONS

With race registrations back on the calendar, it’s starting to feel like there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Come join us this Spring and Summer for miles of climbing, sun, and fun.

El Tour de Tucson

April 10, 2021

Tucson, AZ

Join us in historic Tucson for El Tour de Tucson. Don’t miss warm spring weather and unbeatable desert riding on this famous (rescheduled!) tour.

To sign up, click here. Select participation type: El Tour de Tucson Fundraiser

Greenwood Gravel Grind

April 17, 2021

Greenwood, MS

This off-road bike ride pairs the gravel roads of the neighboring Carroll County hills with the flat alluvial plains of the Delta. Ride with us to see why it’s been dubbed “the most Southern place on earth.”

To sign up, click here. Select participation type: Greenwood Gravel Grind Fundraiser

Ride The Rockies

June 12-18, 2021

Colorado Rockies, USA

The 2021 route rolls along the banks of the Animas River, winds through Southern Ute Tribal Land, climbs the Uncompahgre Plateau, and ventures deep (and high) into the San Juan Mountains. There is no doubt that this will truly be the bike ride of a lifetime.

Join the Team here.

Roll Massif Copper Triangle

August 7, 2021

Copper Mountain, CO

This road sportive is graced with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous roads, and three climbs over 10,000 feet. The 79-mile loop crests three Colorado mountain passes: Fremont Pass (Elev. 11,318’), Tennessee Pass (Elev. 10,424’), and Vail Pass (Elev. 10,662’) for a total elevation gain of 6,500 feet.

To sign up, click here.

THIS YEAR AND EVERY YEAR, EVERY VICTORY COUNTS®

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Request Your Manual Now

Thank you to our 2020 Peak Partners, Amneal and Kyowa Kirin, with special support from Adamas, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.