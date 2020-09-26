Moments of Victory® – Helen Power Meets Her Goals with Inspiration from Team DPF

Moments of Victory® Team DPF September 26, 2020
Helen Power - Davis Phinney Foundation

Each month, we spotlight an inspiring story from someone in our Team DPF® community who is helping to improve the quality of life of people living with Parkinson’s by raising funds. Today, we are happy to feature Helen Power, a retired veterinarian from Santa Cruz, CA. 

WHICH EVENT DID YOU PARTICIPATE IN? 

participated in the Team DPF yoga class this year and the Every Victory Counts Challenge in July 2020.  

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO JOIN TEAM DPF? 

A year after I began to notice that my foot felt weird, my doctor diagnosed me with Parkinson’s. I felt like a bucket of freezing water had been poured on my head.

My neurologist specializes in Parkinson’s but told me that medicine can only go so far. I have to take ownership and do my part. I was retired when diagnosed, and although I wasn’t a runner, I heard about a Fox 5K in the area and thought, “I have Parkinson’s. I need to do this. It’s just a road.”

When I set out on my first run, I didn’t even make it a mile. But by the time the 5K came around, I completed 3.1 miles! Stepping across that finish line in the fall of 2017 made me realize I liked running, and I found a community in my local running group.  In 2019, I ran an 11-mile race and a half marathon, and I planned to do the same in 2020; however, with the arrival of COVID, I went from running six miles at a time to just two or three miles. And with a grudge.

Then in June of this year, Team DPF reached out to see how I was doing. It was so kind and just the kind of outreach I desperately needed. I said yes to the invitation to join Team DPF yoga, and I soon learned about the Every Victory Counts Challenge.

WHAT’S BEEN YOUR BEST MEMORY AS PART OF TEAM DPF? 

Team DPF gave me focus again and something to do that is bigger than myself.  That difference in feeling is what works and gets me out the door. It’s burdensome to do something just because its good for you. But, doing something because youre part of something, because somebody wants to know you’re doing itthat makes all the difference. Having someone say, “You’re here!” during Team DPF yoga made world of difference for me. 

What would you say to someone interested in joining Team DPF?

“Do you exercise? Set a goal, let your first goal be something you know you can achieve, and join the community to help you get there.”  

Checking in and having someone care that you are sticking with your goal helps. What I experienced through the Team DPF yoga class helped me feel the accountability I needed to complete the Every Victory Counts Challenge. My experience through Team DPF yoga and the weekly emails was more than enough to keep me engaged. 

With Parkinson’s, we must embrace the fact that exercise is like taking our medicine. It’s like a pill, and we must do it. So, it may as well be fun!  

The Foundation’s focus on living well with Parkinson’s is special. Other organizations are wonderful and have provided valuable information, but what DPF offers is confirmation that this can be okay. When I’m making efforts that are achievable (exercise, meditation, breathing, mindfulness), life is good. It’s just a road.  

Helen Power Garden - Davis Phinney FoundationDO YOU HAVE A TEAM DPF OR FUNDRAISING STORY YOU’D LIKE TO SHARE? 

Your story, like Helen’s, could be featured on our blog and Facebook page so others can learn from your experiences. Submit Your Team DPF Moments of Victory® Story now. 

If you’re not yet part of Team DPF but you’d like to join us in raising money to help people live well with Parkinson’s today, contact our team to get started.  

Related Posts

TeamDPF-Davis Phinney Foundation
Announcing: Team DPF!

Learn the story behind the new Team DPF and join us in 2019.

0 0
02 Jan 2019
EVERYTHING COUNTS - Davis Phinney Foundation
5 Ways to {Easily} Support Parkinson’s and the Davis Phinney Foundation

Giving has never been so easy. Set up one of these ways to give today.

2 0
04 Jun 2019
Little Big Things Austin
Little Big Things™ – A Parkinson’s Innovation Event

Join us in Austin or online for a Parkinson’s innovation event.

0 0
03 Oct 2019
Two people diagnosed with Parkinson's give their advice to the newly diagnosed
You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Now What?

Our guest writers share 20 of the most helpful actions they have taken along the way to live well with Parkinson’s.

0 0
20 Feb 2018
Team DPF Heather and Jim Duran - Davis Phinney Foundation
Moments of Victory® – Jim Duran Finds Creative Ways to Raise Money for Parkinson’s

Jim Duran shares his tips on riding (and raising money) for Parkinson’s.

0 0
03 Feb 2020
YOPD exercise - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Video] YOPD Council: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

Along with our special guest Davis Phinney, our YOPD Council recently shared advice and personal stories about the many ways…

0
25 Sep 2020
How Important is Exercise to People Living with Parkinson’s? - Davis Phinney Foundation
How Important is Exercise to People Living with Parkinson’s?

Explore how to start adding more movement into your daily routine so you can live better with Parkinson’s.

4 0
03 Jan 2017
Pamela Quinn SUP
Moments of Victory® – Pamela Quinn Uses Her Body to Live Well with Parkinson’s

Pamela focuses on the fact that you can live a good life with Parkinson’s.

0 0
20 Apr 2018
Jon Lessin
Jon Lessin Dreams Bigger Because of Parkinson’s

The limitations of Parkinson’s constantly encourage Jonathan to find new ways to dream big.

0 0
16 Jan 2018
Meet Ethan: 8-Year-Old Wunderkind

Eight-year-old Ethan found his rhythm on his stationary bicycle during the Tour of Sufferlandria, and in the process, inspired everyone.

3 0
16 Feb 2017
Kevin Schmid
Kevin Schmid on Why “Every Victory Counts”

When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s on January 8, 2014 at the age of 54, it felt like all the hopes and dreams I had flew immediately out the window.

0 0
18 Jan 2018
Tribe Wellness Group Hike - Davis Phinney Foundation
The Holy Grail of Living Well with Parkinson’s

Want to make it easier to live well with Parkinson’s? Here are three things you can do today.

1 0
28 May 2019
Jan Williams’ Story: Living Well, Together

When my husband, Joe, was first diagnosed, I felt like the rug had been pulled from underneath me. Two people planted the seeds that changed the course of this disease for us.

2 0
21 Dec 2016
Highlights from the Every Victory Counts Challenge

Finding a support group that motivates you, inspires you, and challenges you is so important, now more than ever. Having…

0 1
05 Aug 2020
Tom Sheppard Hiking
Moments of Victory® – Tom Sheppard Slows Parkinson’s Progression with Intense Exercise

I credit my intense training for slowing the progression of my symptoms.

4 0
06 Mar 2018