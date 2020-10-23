Get Your Every Victory Counts® manual by Audio

Living Well October 23, 2020
People living with Parkinson’s, their care partners and families, and friends of those living with Parkinson’s want reliable and practical information that will help them improve their quality of life today and every day. The Every Victory Counts® manual is the gold-standard resource to help you live well with Parkinson’s and achieve your wellness goals. And now you can access the fifth edition by audio!

A special thanks to the Colorado Talking Book Library for creating these audio recordings and making the Every Victory Counts manual even more accessible.

How to Download audios

To download the audio recordings, click on the icon or title of each section below.
Parkinson’s-An Overview
Learn more about Parkinson's and how it's diagnosed, as well as what symptoms might occur and how Parkinson's changes over time.
After Diagnosis
Here, we share advice about assembling your wellness team, the importance of self-efficacy, managing emotions, participating in clinical trials, and initial treatment.
Employment
Take a deep dive into workplace issues, disability options for people with Parkinson's, legal processes, and balancing work with family and relationships.
Motor Symptoms
Listen here for more details about common motor symptoms, balance issues, and fall prevention.
Non-Motor Symptoms
People with Parkinson's often say that their non-motor symptoms are more life-altering than symptoms like tremor and rigidity. Learn more about symptoms such as depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, hallucinations, nOH, and more.
Young Onset Parkinson’s
Hear tips for navigating a Young Onset Parkinson's diagnosis and the accompanying concerns about employment, family life, finances, and more.
Complementary Therapies
Learn how physical, occupational, speech-language, and creative therapies (and more) can help you live well with Parkinson's.
Exercise
Learn why exercise is medicine and the many ways it can help you live your best life with Parkinson's.
Medication
Listen to an overview of Parkinson's medications followed by detailed information about treatments for motor and non-motor symptoms.
Living Well with Parkinson’s
Learn tips to live well with Parkinson's in any stage and with any symptoms. Here, we share advice on self-care; preventative screenings; dental, bone, heart, and vision health; fatigue; sleep issues; cognitive concerns; constipation; and more.
Diet and Nutrition
Learn how changes to your diet can help manage certain symptoms, how protein can interfere with medications, and more.
HOSPITAL STAYS AND EMERGENCY ROOM VISITS
What to know before checking in, what to ask before discharge, tips from individuals with Duopa or Deep Brain Stimulation, and information about medical alert bracelets.
Emotional Health
Learn how to live your best life by managing common Parkinson's symptoms like depression and anxiety by through mindfulness, counseling, and other wellness activities.
Connection, Community, and Hope
Here, we share how helping others helps yourself and how creative arts, spirituality, and hope can bring joy to your life.
Surgical Therapies
Hear in-depth information about the levodopa stomach pump, Deep Brain Stimulation, and more.
Parkinson’s and Care Partners
Care partners are essential members of the wellness team for a person with Parkinson's. Learn how to balance the many aspects of being a Parkinson's care partner, how to manage stress and avoid caregiver burnout, how to find and ask for support, and more.
Parkinson’s and the Family
Learn how to navigate changing relationships within the family after a Parkinson's diagnosis and as it progress.
Practical Planning for the Future
In this final chapter, we share ways to plan for the financial impact of Parkinson's, as well as advice about long-term care planning for people with Parkinson's.

WANT MORE ways to access the every victory counts manual?

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Thank you to our 2020 Peak Partners, Amneal and Kyowa Kirin, with special support from Adamas, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.

