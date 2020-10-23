Get Your Every Victory Counts® manual by Audio

People living with Parkinson’s, their care partners and families, and friends of those living with Parkinson’s want reliable and practical information that will help them improve their quality of life today and every day. The Every Victory Counts® manual is the gold-standard resource to help you live well with Parkinson’s and achieve your wellness goals. And now you can access the fifth edition by audio!
A special thanks to the Colorado Talking Book Library for creating these audio recordings and making the Every Victory Counts manual even more accessible.
Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.
