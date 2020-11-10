What I’ve Learned from Living with Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

Inspiration Motor Symptoms November 10, 2020
Peace

Everyone living with Parkinson’s experiences it differently, and people who experience dyskinesia are no different. The uncontrolled, irregular muscle movements that can be a side effect of carbidopa/levodopa impact people in various ways. It may cause wiggling motions, rocking and swaying, head bobbing, or other involuntary movements. And because dyskinesia affects people differently, techniques to manage and treat it vary.

What seems to be somewhat common, though, is that people who experience dyskinesia have stories about how they manage it. Recently, we reached out to people in our community who have dyskinesia and asked them to share stories, treatment ideas, and words of wisdom for managing it. Here’s what they said:

Staying active is one of the best ways to combat dyskinesia.– Cindy

“I like to refer to my dyskinesia as “poppin’ and lockin”’!
My dogs are now afraid of lamps (because I’ve accidentally bopped them on the head when my dyskinesia acts up while I am turning them off) and the kitchen (when I’m cooking). When cooking the other morning and doing my crazy dances, my leg decided it wanted to do some kind of ninja dyskinesia move which resulted in me kicking my oldest dog in the face. I guess ninja dance moves and cooking are very dangerous for animals. The only time they run in and out of the kitchen is when my hands decide to throw food their way. It’s a quick run, grab, run. I’ve never seen anything funnier, but at least my floor is clean of dyskinesia cooking episodes!
– Gretchen

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) solved my dyskinesia problem for a while since I no longer take carbidopa/levodopa. I now have what appears to be exercise-induced dystonia or dyskinesia—sometimes somewhat graceful and sometimes jerkingly, abrupt, and uncontrolled movements in my upper arm. The dyskinesia in my left arm feels like my arm is disassociated from the rest of my body. My arm movements take on a life of their own—but only when I exercise. Amantadine helps to a point, but I’m also very sensitive to this medication so can only take one dose per day. My Parkinson’s, dyskinesia, and dystonia are all part of what makes me “me.” I’ve learned it’s best to just roll with the punches, have a healthy sense of humor, and continue to live my life well.– Marty

Dyskinesia can be challenging when I try to do something requiring steadiness and annoying when I try to sit quietly with my husband. It can be frustrating because it’s hard to control, and because it takes energy to move, dyskinesia can leave me feeling exhausted.– JF

I make sure my nutrition is appropriately taken with respect to the timing of my dosage. I always take my meds at least 30-45 minutes before eating and always on an empty stomach. When I am bothered with dyskinesia, I make myself a flavored cup of coffee and sit down. (Coffee has been shown to help with dyskinesia.) If I’m getting too much medicine in a single dose, I take smaller doses more frequently and that has been the best solution for me. When I do have “the big D,” I do not sit down and wait for it to go away. I either ride my exercise bike, clean out a drawer, or do any activity that I can do in one place where I don’t have to move around a lot. Walking and tripping are dangerous for me when I have dyskinesia. And here’s my ace in the hole: I use CBD oil, and I have a few gummies that friends have given me. Finally, I’m part of an experiment begun by Dr. Robert Francis of the LSU VET School. He created a powder designed to clean the body and bloodstream to make a better gut-brain connection and allow the medicine to be absorbed better and, therefore, to work better. I’ve found that I sleep a bit better, I definitely have more complete bowel emptying in the mornings, and I generally feel better overall.– Jan

Medication for dyskinesia is an ongoing experiment, and patience is necessary.– Wendy

Do you have a dyskinesia story or words of wisdom you’d like to tell us about? Please send us an email at blog@dpf.org.

Learn more about Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

What Is Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia? 

The Difference between Dyskinesia and Tremor

How to Lead a Parkinson’s Dyskinesia Support Group

When Parkinson’s Dyskinesia Feels Embarrassing 

The What, When, Why, and How of Treating and Managing Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

WANT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT LIVING WELL WITH PARKINSON’S?

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Request Your Manual Now

Thank you to our 2020 Peak Partners, Amneal and Kyowa Kirin, with special support from Adamas, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.

This post was written by the Davis Phinney Foundation.

This blog series is sponsored by Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Posts

Value of social connections in Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
You Can’t Exercise Your Way Out of Poor Social Connections

Have you connected with someone today? Here’s why it might be the best thing you can do.

0 0
16 Jul 2019
Two people diagnosed with Parkinson's give their advice to the newly diagnosed
You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Now What?

Our guest writers share 20 of the most helpful actions they have taken along the way to live well with Parkinson’s.

0 0
20 Feb 2018
People with Parkinson's dance together in a Dance4PD class
Dance for Parkinson’s: More than Just Exercise

Dance is so much more than just a great workout.

4 0
05 Apr 2018
Exercising Your Body and Mind: Tai Chi for Parkinson’s

In this video, Dr. Peter Wang explores how tai chi can help you exercise your mind and body to improve cognitive and motor function in people with Parkinson’s.

0 2
14 Jun 2016
The Parkinson Pandemic: A Call to Action

What can we do about the impending increase in the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

0 0
26 Jan 2018
forced exercise and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation.
The Effects of Forced Exercise on Parkinson’s Motor and Non-motor Symptoms

Jay Alberts discusses his research into the effects of forced exercise on a range of Parkinson’s symptoms.

0 0
14 Jun 2016
[Webinar Recording] The What, When, Why, & How of Treating and Managing Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

Dyskinesia is an uncontrolled, involuntary muscle movement. Although it can be a stand-alone condition, in people with Parkinson’s, it is most…

1
28 Oct 2020
Sarah King demonstrating Parkinson's exercises
4 Reasons Your Parkinson’s Symptoms May Be Worse After Exercise

Wonder why you feel worse during or after exercise? One of these may be the reason.

0 0
08 Oct 2018
What role does exercise play in managing Parkinson's symptoms?
What role does exercise play in managing Parkinson’s symptoms?

Dr. Aaron Haug discusses the impact of exercise on Parkinson’s.

0 0
10 May 2016
Get Out and Exercise with Parkinson's
How to Encourage People with Parkinson’s to Exercise

Having a hard time getting your person with Parkinson’s to exercise? Try these ideas.

3 0
17 Jul 2019
Charlie Roe
Moments of Victory® – Charlie Roe Stays Active and Involved

Maintaining a regular daily routine is a critical component of living well with Parkinson’s.

0 0
25 Apr 2018
Two senior women training on simulator and smiling
How Exercise Can Ease Anxiety in Parkinson’s

Anxiety is one of the most common — and least discussed — Parkinson’s symptoms. While feelings of anxiety should be a topic of conversation with your healthcare team, regular exercise can also help you manage everyday anxiety.

10 0
24 Mar 2017
Managing Parkinson’s with the Mind of a Dancer

David Levanthal shares how identifying as a dancer rather than a person with Parkinson’s can liberate you and change your attitude about Parkinson’s.

0 0
14 Jun 2016
balance and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Balance and Exercise in Parkinson’s

Learn ways that exercise can improve balance for people living with Parkinson’s.

0 0
19 May 2017
How to Lead a Parkinson’s Dyskinesia Support Group

Download and Print the Discussion Guide If you’d like to download and print the guide for your next support group…

2
04 Nov 2020