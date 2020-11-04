How to Lead a Parkinson’s Dyskinesia Support Group

What advice would you give to someone who has only recently begun experiencing Parkinson’s dyskinesia?

For those of you who have had deep brain stimulation (DBS), how has it affected your dyskinesia?

Have you altered your medications to treat your dyskinesia?

Have you made any changes to your diet that have helped lessen your dyskinesia?

Are there ever times when your dyskinesia is embarrassing? If so, do you have advice for managing those feelings?

Do you plan your daily schedule around times when you know your dyskinesia might be at its peak?

For those of you who have Parkinson’s dyskinesia, do you notice it increasing during times of intense emotions? Is there a certain trigger that you’re aware of that makes your dyskinesia worse?

Did you and/or your care team have any difficulties in determining if your abnormal movements were dyskinesia or tremor?

How long have you (or your person with Parkinson’s) experienced Parkinson’s dyskinesia?

Ready to host a second group discussion? Want to pass along questions with your group members that they can talk about with their care partners? Eager to give members ideas to think about after the discussion? Here are some additional questions and prompts to inspire individual reflection or to frame your next group conversation about Parkinson’s dyskinesia.

If you know your dyskinesia increases when you are experiencing stress, what techniques can you use to minimize common stressors in your life?

Has your dyskinesia become more bothersome over time? If so, what complementary therapies c an you try that might help ease the symptoms? ( Because Parkinson’s changes over time, your medications and dosages will change over time as well. Be sure to tell your doctor if your symptoms are getting worse and ask if there are new treatments that might help.)

If you feel embarrassed by your dyskinesia in public, what are some strategies that will help you manage these feelings?