[Video] On Being a Parkinson’s Care Partner with Lianna Marie

Lianna Marie, who served as her mother’s caregiver and advocate for more than 20 years through the many stages of Parkinson’s, is the founder of AllAboutParkinsons.com, an online community that has connected and helped thousands of people with Parkinson’s, their families, and their caregivers.
She is the author of Everything You Need to Know About Parkinson’s Disease and Everything You Need to Know About Caregiving for Parkinson’s Disease. Both books share the goal of educating and helping everyday people with no specialized training, providing comprehensive information, practical tips, and guidance about how to deal with the emotional ups and downs of Parkinson’s.
Lianna recently sat down with us to talk about her experiences as a care partner, building a care team, finding in-home and long-term care for her mother, and more.
You can watch the video below.
Resources and topics mentioned
More Parkinson’s care partner Resources
Are there care partner topics you’d like to learn more about?
Let us know in the comments or at blog@dpf.org what you as a Parkinson’s care partner would like to learn more about, what suggestions or advice you have for care partners, or what resources you need to live well as a Parkinson’s care partner.