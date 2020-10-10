Parkinson’s Care Partner Resources

Care Partners October 10, 2020

As a care partner, you are an essential, active member of the care team supporting the person in your life living with Parkinson’sWhile many care partners are spouses, care partners can also be children, siblings, parents, and friends. Throughout the years your role as a care partner will evolve, but in each stage, it’s important to equip yourself with tools, advice, strategies, and support to ensure that you and your loved one are living well.  

Being a care partner is a challenge in many ways and stepping into the role can cause stress, compassion fatigue, caregiver burnout, and more. For strategies to preserve your mental health as you support your person with Parkinson’s, be sure to register for our upcoming webinar, Mental Wellness for Parkinson’s Care Partners. 

Want to learn more? Here, we’ve included our top recommendations and resources for care partners. While some of these would be helpful to a person with Parkinson’s as well, this list was designed with you, the care partner, in mind.   

The Parkinson’s Care Partner’s Digital Toolbox 

The Happy Heart: Cultivating Optimism, Happiness, and Ease 

How to Stay Healthy and Avoid Burnout as a Parkinson’s Care Partner 

Parkinson’s Care Partners: 9 Ways to Get the Care You Need 

Advice for Parkinson’s Care Partners  

Perspectives from Adult Children Who Have a Parent Living with Parkinson’s 

Care Planning for A Parent Living with Parkinson’s 

How to Be the Parkinson’s Care Partner Your Partner Needs 

The Parkinson’s Care Partner Rulebook 

Want the latest tools for living well as a Parkinson’s Care Partner? 

Be sure to register for our upcoming webinar, Mental Wellness for Parkinson’s Care Partners. In this event, social worker Elaine Book will discuss common challenges of being a Parkinson’s care partner, signs you might be on the verge of burnout (and how to avoid it), ways to reduce care partner stress, and a roadmap for daily mental health care. 

Husband and wife give Parkinson's caregiver tips and share a laugh together
How to Be the Parkinson’s Care Partner Your Partner Needs

Brian and Lily Reedy talk to us about Parkinson’s care partners.

0 0
15 Mar 2018
Advice for Parkinson’s Care Partners

Connie Carpenter Phinney talks about what it’s been like to be a Parkinson’s care partner for over 18 years.

15 0
24 Oct 2018
The Parkinson’s Care Partner’s Digital Toolbox

Shortcuts can be a Parkinson’s care partner’s dream. We created this one for you.

2 0
14 Mar 2018
Man and doctor discuss impulse control disorders and Parkinson's
Impulse Control Disorders and Parkinson’s: What They Are and How to Manage Them

Impulse Control Disorders (ICDs) including compulsive gambling, sexual behaviors, buying and eating are common in people with Parkinson’s who also…

0 0
20 Jul 2018
Brian and Lily - Davis Phinney Foundation
Dear Parkinson’s Care Partners

Community members share love notes to their Parkinson’s care partners.

1 0
06 Nov 2019
what to say Parkinson's
The Big 16: What to Say (and What Not to Say) to Someone Who Has Parkinson’s

Here’s a menu of words that work and words to stay away from when you’re talking with someone who’s living with Parkinson’s.

6 1
13 Mar 2018