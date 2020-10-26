National survey sheds light on the emotional highs and lows of the Parkinson’s care partner experience

Nearly a third of care partners surveyed said that addressing their own fears and anxieties and taking care of their own mental health has been challenging. Many also feel that caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s means “sacrificing other relationships and personal life balance,” and that being a care partner often makes them feel lonely.

How Can You Live Well as a PARKINSON’S CARE PARTNER?

As a care partner, you aren’t alone. There are numerous strategies for supporting your loved one with Parkinson’s while also looking after your own wellness. To get started…

C heck out our care partner digital toolbox , rulebook , and m any more care partner resources here .

Join our ongoing conversation about care partners on Facebook .

Build your own support team and ask for help when you need it.

Connect with other care partners through support groups (our Ambassadors can help if you don’t know of a group located near you).

Remember that self-care is essential and will make you an even stronger part of a Parkinson’s care team.

WANT MORE CARE PARTNER TOOLS?

Join us on November 12 for our Mental Wellness for Parkinson’s Care Partners webinar to learn new ways to preserve your mental health as you support your person with Parkinson’s. In this event, social worker Elaine Book will discuss common challenges of being a Parkinson’s care partner, signs you might be on the verge of burnout (and how to avoid it), ways to reduce care partner stress, and a roadmap for daily mental health care. You can register for the webinar here.