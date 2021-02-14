Substance Abuse, Recovery, and Parkinson’s with Karen Frank

Emotional Health Inspiration February 14, 2021
Karen Frank

Karen Frank, a Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 47. No stranger to overcoming adversity, Karen proudly maintains longstanding sobriety after overcoming drug and alcohol addiction many years ago. Her own recovery experience set her on a path to become a peer advisor to other medical professionals experiencing similar life challenges.

Karen now spends her time helping physicians and nurses who struggle with substance abuse. She is an active public speaker with the Missouri Physician Health Program and the Missouri State Medical Association, where she speaks to groups of physicians about overcoming trauma and adversity and recovering from substance abuse within the medical profession. Karen started New Directions Coaching, where she mentors physicians and nurses who battle addiction, alcoholism, and other disorders. More recently, she has begun coaching people with Parkinson’s to improve their lives as they navigate living with chronic illness. Karen also formed and leads a YOPD support group for the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

In this video, she shares with us her story about substance abuse, her Parkinson’s diagnosis, overcoming addiction, taking action, and living well with Parkinson’s. You can watch the video below.

Resources and Topics Discussed

  • Recovery from trauma, substance abuse, and/or addiction is a multi-step process. For Karen, this included phases of grief, self-reflection, acceptance, and forgiveness
  • After a Parkinson’s diagnosis, many people often wonder, Why me? A powerful way to reframe the diagnosis, Karen believes, is to say instead, “Okay, what’s next? We have to use our grief as a launching pad, but then we let it go – it’s in the past.  The grief becomes the energy that moves us forward to a compelling future”
  • Impulse Control Disorders (ICDs), including pathological gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping, and compulsive eating, are common in people with Parkinson’s who also take dopamine agonists (DAs), drugs used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s
  • People living with Parkinson’s who have a history of substance abuse and addiction are more susceptible to developing ICDs if they take dopamine agonists for symptom control
  • Taking action is Karen’s key to living well with Parkinson’s.  “I pulled out of my depression and began the work of rebuilding my life.  I had the skills and tools, the depth of character, and the kiss of disaster, and I had always risen above. I had to figure out what I was going to do next, what mattered to me, how I would fill my days and my heart with things that really fed my soul.”  
  •  So, too, is allowing herself to feel and consciously work through all emotions that arise
  • When you connect with others in your community, you are often inspired to give back, both good ways to boost your own health and that of those around you
  • There are numerous professionals who can help you if you are struggling with substance abuse and/or impulse control, and the first step to getting help is admitting to yourself that you need it
  • Cognitive Behavior Therapy helped Karen manage the compulsive behavior, anxietyand stress that were side effects of some of her Parkinson’s medications

Hear More of Karen’s Advice and Stories in our YOPD Women Series

Karen, along with Gaynor Edwards, Kat Hill, Heather Kennedy, and Soania Mathur, is part of our YOPD Women Council, which meets every month to discuss the many unique ways Parkinson’s impacts YOPD women. To learn more and register for the series, click here.

Related Posts

My Long Journey to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis

At 42, I found an answer to my nearly six-year medical mystery: young onset Parkinson’s disease.

7 0
28 Jun 2017
Office of workers late at night
Working Full-time with Young Onset Parkinson’s

Even with the best support at the office, it’s challenging to work full-time with Parkinson’s.

6 0
05 Jul 2017
Office colleagues talking at work
How to Manage Workplace Stress

We asked two of our Parkinson’s advocates to share their experience on how they manage workplace stress.

0 0
02 Aug 2017
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

10 0
14 Feb 2018
Natasha McCarthy rides a horse with Young Onset Parkinson's Disease
Overcoming Obstacles & Living Well with Natasha McCarthy

Women with Parkinson’s face unique challenges. Natasha McCarthy shares her story of strength and resiliency.

0 0
18 May 2018
What is Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia?

In this article, Dr. J. William Langston answers the most common questions about Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia.

4 1
12 Jun 2018
Man and doctor discuss impulse control disorders and Parkinson's
Impulse Control Disorders and Parkinson’s: What They Are and How to Manage Them

Impulse Control Disorders (ICDs) including compulsive gambling, sexual behaviors, buying and eating are common in people with Parkinson’s who also…

0 0
20 Jul 2018
The Neuroscience of Parkinson’s

Kelsey Phinney shares her story & breaks down the science of Parkinson’s.

27 0
17 Oct 2018
Two people diagnosed with Parkinson's give their advice to the newly diagnosed
You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Now What?

Our guest writers share 20 of the most helpful actions they have taken along the way to live well with Parkinson’s.

0 0
20 Feb 2018
Why aren’t we closer to finding a cure for Parkinson’s?

Pete Schmidt talks about how Parkinson’s is really a disease of this.

0 0
17 Dec 2019
YOPD Council - Davis Phinney Foundation
Listen in on our Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) Panel

People with YOPD face unique issues. Listen in as a panel of people with YOPD talk about them.

0
06 May 2020
YOPD Davis Phinney Foundation
A Primer on Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) and What’s Coming Next

If you’ve been diagnosed with YOPD, here’s what you need to know.

1 1
06 Jul 2020
YOPD - work, meaning, money and Parkinson's
[Video] YOPD Council: Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s

One of the more difficult issues people who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a young age face is how they…

0 2
28 Aug 2020
YOPD exercise - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Video] YOPD Council: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

Along with our special guest Davis Phinney, our YOPD Council recently shared advice and personal stories about the many ways…

0
25 Sep 2020
The Pathophysiology of Parkinson’s

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, one of the most common questions is “Why?” We have seen many exciting breakthroughs in…

1
30 Oct 2020