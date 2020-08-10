People with Parkinson’s Talk About Deep Brain Stimulation

0
Medical Motor Symptoms Videos August 10, 2020
People with DBS Video Panel - Davis Phinney Foundation

A few months ago, we invited an esteemed panel of experts to talk about Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). If you haven’t watched that session yet, you can do so here.

In the latest session, we spoke with six people with Parkinson’s who’ve had DBS. We discussed:

  • How to begin the process

  • How to talk to your family and friends about DBS and your hopes and concerns about it

  • What to expect during the approval process

  • What the surgery is really like (and do you really have to shave your head)

  • What recovery is like and what kind of support you might need

  • The challenges of programming your device and the joy that comes when you get it right

  • The myths, challenges, and victories of DBS

  • And much more

Have you had DBS? If so, and you’d like to tell us about it, please share it in the comments.

Want to watch more videos about living well with Parkinson’s?

You can watch all of our webinars, interviews, and more on our YouTube channel here.

Related Posts

Brendan Cain - DBS - Davis Phinney Foundation
Life Before & After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) with Brendan Cain

DBS has increased quality of life for many. Here’s one person’s story.

2 0
15 Apr 2019
Advice for the Newly Diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Jill Ater is living proof that you can live well with Parkinson’s today.

6 0
17 Oct 2018
DBS - Davis Phinney Foundation
The What, Why, How & More of DBS for the Newly Diagnosed

If you’ve been newly diagnosed, here’s what you need to know about DBS.

0 0
05 Nov 2018
LBT Innovation Hall Davis Phinney Foundation
Innovations in Parkinson’s: Where Are We Now?

Our attendees share the innovations that help them live well with Parkinson’s.

3 0
11 Nov 2019
Moments of Victory® – Jill Ater Taps Into Her Community

Jill Ater fundraises for Team DPF®. Every dollar counts!

0 0
05 Aug 2019
Deep Brain Stimulation - Davis Phinney Foundation
Life Before & After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Learn more about DBS to determine if it might be right for you.

0 0
25 Oct 2018
Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s – A Virtual Forum

Listen in as an esteemed panel of experts talk about the benefits of DBS.

0 0
07 May 2020
When DBS Powers Down - Davis Phinney Foundation
When DBS Powers Down: A Personal Account of What Happens When the Device Stops Working

One family’s story about what happens when the real Parkinson’s shows up.

1 0
07 Dec 2018
[Webinar Recording] Davis Phinney Foundation Presents a Virtual DBS Forum

Watch as an esteemed panel of experts talks about the benefits of DBS.

0 0
01 May 2020
Q&A Davis Phinney Foundation
I have Parkinson’s and am experiencing X. Who should I see?

If you ever wonder who you should see for certain symptoms, this is for you.

4 0
10 Feb 2020
COVID-19 Resources

The resources you need to live well during this coronavirus health crisis.

1 0
09 Apr 2020
DBS_Forum_Davis Phinney Foundation
[Webinar] Join us for Virtual DBS Forum

If you’re wondering if DBS is right for you, here’s your chance to find out.

0 0
08 Apr 2020
Rob Warner MOV - Davis Phinney Foundation
Moments of Victory® – Rob Warner Continues to Challenge Himself

“Just find a form of exercise you’ll do consistently because you enjoy it. You can’t let yourself give up!”

2 0
01 Oct 2019
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
Surgical Therapies and Parkinson’s

In this post, we answer your questions about DBS and Duopa®.

0 0
03 Jan 2017
Meditation and Mindfulness and Parkinson’s

Practice mindfulness with these meditation audios by Kelsey Phinney.

2 0
11 May 2020

