People with Parkinson’s Talk About Deep Brain Stimulation

A few months ago, we invited an esteemed panel of experts to talk about Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). If you haven’t watched that session yet, you can do so here.

In the latest session, we spoke with six people with Parkinson’s who’ve had DBS. We discussed:

How to begin the process

How to talk to your family and friends about DBS and your hopes and concerns about it

What to expect during the approval process

What the surgery is really like (and do you really have to shave your head)

What recovery is like and what kind of support you might need

The challenges of programming your device and the joy that comes when you get it right

The myths, challenges, and victories of DBS

And much more

Have you had DBS? If so, and you’d like to tell us about it, please share it in the comments.

