Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Pain and Exercise with Davis Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Exercise December 4, 2020
Davis Phinney

In this video, Davis Phinney shares how certain exercises (such as yoga, tai chi, boxing warm-ups, and more) can help you manage and mitigate the pain that sometimes accompanies Parkinson’s. He also explains how to find the balance between too much and too little exercise; how to strengthen your core, flexibility, and balance control; and how to find a sustainable exercise routine.

Additional Resources About Parkinson’s and Exercise

How to Increase Exercise Sustainment while Living with Parkinson’s

[Webinar Recording] YOPD Council: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

How to Exercise & Live Better with Parkinson’s with Dr. Jay Alberts

Exercise is Medicine for the Brain

High-Intensity Exercise Helps Slow the Progression of Parkinson’s

How a Bicycle Ride Led to Ground-Breaking Parkinson’s Research

Pain and Parkinson’s

4 Reasons Your Parkinson’s Symptoms May be Worse After Exercise

