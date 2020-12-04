Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Pain and Exercise with Davis Phinney

In this video, Davis Phinney shares how certain exercises (such as yoga, tai chi, boxing warm-ups, and more) can help you manage and mitigate the pain that sometimes accompanies Parkinson’s. He also explains how to find the balance between too much and too little exercise; how to strengthen your core, flexibility, and balance control; and how to find a sustainable exercise routine.

You can watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional Resources About Parkinson’s and Exercise

