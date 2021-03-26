What’s New in Parkinson’s: March 2021

Living Well Research March 26, 2021
Green olives in bowl

Sesame seeds, olives, skin swab tests, mitochondrial function, barbershop dreams, canine super smellers, Argentine tango, and more — all are part of this month’s Parkinson’s news collection. Check out the most important stories happening now and let us know if we missed anything. Happy reading!

PARKINSON’S ARTICLES AND PODCASTS

PARKINSON’S THERAPIES AND MEDICATIONS

PARKINSON’S LIVING WELL STORIES

PARKINSON’S SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, and volunteer opportunities

PAIRing Up – If you are a person with Parkinson’s or a care partner to someone with Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate in an online survey to address neuropsychiatric (cognition, depression, anxiety) concerns in Parkinson’s. The survey aims to learn about the needs and priorities for clinical care, education, support, and research as related to neuropsychiatric symptoms. To learn more and participate, click here to download the flyer. 

The University of Oulu, along with collaborators from Aalborg University, Fraunhofer University, the University of Manchester, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lisbon, and the University of Melbourne, is conducting a survey for people with Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s care partners about self-care. Complete the survey here to share your self-care strategies and techniques. You can also review ideas submitted by others and add them to your own self-care toolbox.

Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) Screen Survey – The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Home-based Exercise and Cognitive Behavior Therapy – University of Alabama in Huntsville

Speech and Telemedicine Study – The Purdue Motor Speech Lab

Home Based Tele-exercise Study for People with Chronic Neurological Impairments – Burke Neurological Institute

Parkinson’s and Drooling – European Parkinson’s Disease Association (EPDA)

Parkinson’s and Service Dogs – University of Groningen, Netherlands

Neurology Study Interest Registry – University of Rochester

Park Test – University of Rochester

Project Euphonia – LSVT Global and Project Euphonia

BouNDless – Phase 3 trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ND0612, a continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa delivery system in comparison to oral levodopa/carbidopa in people with Parkinson’s experiencing motor fluctuations

WANT MORE PRACTICAL ARTICLES LIKE THIS?

Much more can be found in our Every Victory Counts® manual. It’s packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Request Your Manual Now

Thank you to our 2021 Peak Partners,  AdamasAmneal, Kyowa Kirin, and Sunovion, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual possible.

Related Posts

Lewy Body Dementia
The Difference Between Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease

Lewy body dementia (LBD) affects an estimated 1.4 million individuals and their families in the United States.

1
08 Mar 2018
woman walking dog
WHAT MIGHT A CHANGE IN ARM SWING MEAN FOR SOMEONE LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S?

How Parkinson’s disrupts neural networks and impacts how your body moves when you walk.

0
29 Jun 2018
SAB Members - Davis Phinney Foundation
Welcome to Our New Davis Phinney Foundation Science Advisory Board Members

Meet our new Science Advisory Board members!

0
19 Jan 2019
[Webinar Recording] The Latest Parkinson’s Research and Clinical Trials with Dr. Drew Kern

Dr. Drew walks us through the latest medications and interventions designed to help people live well with Parkinson’s.

0
02 Nov 2019
Research Victory for Parkinson's
Research Breakthroughs in Parkinson’s

Find out about our early-stage research that has helped people live well with Parkinson’s.

1
21 Dec 2019
Parkinson's Research Updates - Davis Phinney Foundation
Parkinson’s Research Update: Marching Upward and Onward

Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed discusses the state of Parkinson’s research and what it means for future treatments.

0
14 Jun 2016
[Webinar Recording] Where Parkinson’s has been and where it’s going?

Learn what you can do today to influence the future of Parkinson’s.

0
17 Mar 2020
June 2020 Parkinson's News - Davis Phinney Foundation
What’s New in Parkinson’s: June 2020

Grab a cup of joe or tea, find a comfortable chair, and learn what was new in Parkinson’s in June 2020.

1
30 Jun 2020
Parkinson's August News - Davis Phinney Foundation
What’s New in Parkinson’s: August 2020

As August draws to a close, we hope you’re able to look back in gratitude on the experiences you’ve had,…

3
31 Aug 2020
WHAT’S NEW IN PARKINSON’S: SEPTEMBER 2020

Fall has arrived with cooler temperatures and a wealth of new discoveries about Parkinson’s. We’ve rounded up some of the…

0
30 Sep 2020
The Pathophysiology of Parkinson’s

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, one of the most common questions is “Why?” We have seen many exciting breakthroughs in…

1
30 Oct 2020
What’s New in Parkinson’s: November 2020

Winter is coming, and so are new technologies, treatments, and studies about Parkinson’s. Here are some of the most important…

0
30 Nov 2020
WHAT’S NEW IN PARKINSON’S: OCTOBER 2020

As winter approaches, there is so much to look forward to. Here are some of the most important articles, podcasts,…

0
31 Oct 2020
What’s New in Parkinson’s: December 2020

From tomatoes to live-streaming brain activity to genetic testing studies, news from the Parkinson’s field is as varied as it…

0
31 Dec 2020
Women and Deep Brain Stimulation - Davis Phinney Foundation
Davis Phinney Foundation Parkinson’s Research: Past and Future

We are excited to announce the research we’ll be funding beginning in 2021: Removing Barriers to Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery…

0
14 Dec 2020