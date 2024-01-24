[Podcast] Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry With Wayne Gilbert

Motor Symptoms The Parkinson's Podcast January 24, 2024
off time the parkinson's podcast logo with the words "off time in parkinson's" with an off lightbulb in the rain.

OFF Time in Parkinson's with Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi episode summary

When you take Parkinson’s medications regularly and your symptoms re-appear or worsen, you are experiencing an OFF time. That seems to be a simple enough definition of OFF; however, it’s anything but simple. And when you feel OFF, it’s anything but pleasant. Nearly 35% of people with Parkinson’s experience OFF times (and this percentage increases with age), and they can negatively impact quality of life in a myriad of ways. But there are ways to reduce OFF times. In this episode, Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi answers questions about OFF time in Parkinson's, including symptoms, medications, deep brain stimulation, and more.

Apokyn pen Inbrija inhaler
Inbrija and Apokyn: On-Demand Therapies for OFF 
23 Jan 2024
poems. Parkinson's podcast logo with Wayne Gilbert. It says, "Nurturing resilience through poetry with Wayne Gilbert." Wayne is wearing a hat and glasses. His picture is black and white.
[Podcast] Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry With Wayne Gilbert
10 Jan 2024
Man is holding back in two places where he has pain. The man is a white man with a T-shirt and short hair. The picture is black and white, while the pain is represented in red splotches.
[Podcast] Parkinson’s Pain Assessment & Management
27 Dec 2023
Off time Shallow focus of a home owner switching off a bedroom light after waking up in late morning. A smart TV can be seen in the room.
Switching Between ON and OFF:  Understanding Fluctuations of Parkinson’s 
02 Nov 2023
Man holding wrist. Only his torso is showing. He is wearing a dark green/grey shirt. He has white skin.
Diphasic Dyskinesia and OFF-State Dystonia: Two Types of Dyskinesia Associated with Parkinson’s

Dyskinesia is one of the most challenging aspects of Parkinson’s to understand and treat. One significant aspect of this challenge…

21 Jun 2023
[Podcast] Newly Diagnosed with Parkinson’s
07 Mar 2023
Living with Parkinson's panelists Kat Hill, Gaynor, Amber Hesford, Kristi LaMonica, Doug Reid, Brian Reedy, Heather Kennedy, and Kevin Kwok, in clockwise order from top left, smile for the meetup.
[Podcast] Gait, Balance, and Falling
28 Feb 2023
Heather Kennedy
[Podcast] Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), ON and OFF times, and Getting Through It with Heather Kennedy
03 Jan 2023
Dyskinesia, Dystonia, and Exercise in Parkinson’s

The benefits of exercise for people with Parkinson’s are well-known. Research shows that exercise improves non-motor symptoms such as depression…

04 Nov 2022
Managing Motor Symptoms in OFF Time Podcast
[Podcast] Managing Motor Symptoms During OFF Times
04 Oct 2022
Smiling woman jogs in park
What’s New in Parkinson’s: September 2022

Irisin, exercise, and Parkinson’s. Detecting Parkinson’s in less than three minutes. Toe-tapping for risk assessment. The latest on the National…

30 Sep 2022
Care Partner Podcast Featured Image
[Podcast] For Parkinson’s Care Partners: Managing Your Own Mental Health and Well-Being
26 Jul 2022
[Podcast] Managing Depression and Anxiety with Gregory Pontone
19 Jul 2022
FreeWill and QCD - Davis Phinney Foundation
FreeWill’s Bequest and Qualified Charitable Distribution Tool

For more than 17 years, the Davis Phinney Foundation has been helping people with Parkinson’s live well today. This means…

09 Jul 2022
[Podcast] The Embarrassing Side of Parkinson’s

If you’ve lived with Parkinson’s, you already know that Parkinson’s symptoms are wide-ranging and variable. There’s no one-size-fits-all when it…

24 May 2022
