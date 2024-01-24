[Podcast] Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry With Wayne Gilbert

OFF Time in Parkinson's with Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi episode summary

When you take Parkinson’s medications regularly and your symptoms re-appear or worsen, you are experiencing an OFF time. That seems to be a simple enough definition of OFF; however, it’s anything but simple. And when you feel OFF, it’s anything but pleasant. Nearly 35% of people with Parkinson’s experience OFF times (and this percentage increases with age), and they can negatively impact quality of life in a myriad of ways. But there are ways to reduce OFF times. In this episode, Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi answers questions about OFF time in Parkinson's, including symptoms, medications, deep brain stimulation, and more.

