[Webinar Recording] Living Well with Chronic Pain and Illness

Living Well Medical March 19, 2021
Toni Bernhard

A Parkinson’s diagnosis can bring with it a wide array of challenges. It is life-disrupting and can feel like the life you once knew and the one you dreamed about are gone forever. This can leave you feeling stressed, fearful, uncertain, and overwhelmed. In the book How to Live Well with Chronic Pain and Illness: A Mindful Guide, author Toni Bernhard addresses a broad range of topics and how the practices of mindfulness, equanimity, and self-compassion can make life as good and joyful as possible in the face of a diagnosis like Parkinson’s.

During this webinar, Toni discussed what she’s learned about living with chronic pain and illness and how to live well no matter what obstacles you are facing.

To access the recording, click here.

To download the audio, click here.

To download the transcript, click here.

Show Notes

  • When you’re living with chronic pain or illness, you often hear from people who do not fully understand its effects that “you look great” or “I hope you get better soon.” Although these kinds of comments are said with good intentions, they can sometimes make you feel unseen or minimized to any outward symptoms
  • With many illnesses, particularly those that are chronic and/or progressive, the way a person looks is not necessarily the way they feel
  • Living with chronic illness can mean relationships and friendships change, and some may fade away. It can help to think about why some friends might shy away from the relationship and to realize the reasons are likely about them, not you
  • When living with chronic pain and illness, a “not-to-do” list (with items such as, “Do not blame yourself for your condition”) may be as important as a “to-do” list
  • Toni splits the experience of pain into three parts. One is the pain itself. Another is the emotional reaction to the pain, which can be anything from frustration to sadness to anger to compassion. The third is how we spin our story based on our reaction. An example is feeling pain, growing sad, and then thinking, “I am going to be in pain and unhappy forever. This is never going to stop.” Practicing mindfulness can help you be aware of these thoughts and bring your thoughts back to the present moment, not focused on the past or the future
  • Mindfulness, Toni says, is showing “caring attention to the present moment.” Mindfulness means bringing your attention to the present while still caring for others if the need should arise
  • One mindfulness exercise Toni practices is the three-breath technique. To do it, take three deep breaths in and out, focusing only on the sound and feeling of your breath
  • If living with chronic pain or illness means you aren’t able to join loved ones for activities you would enjoy, it can cause intense, and often unwelcome, emotions. Toni suggests trying the practice of mudita, a Buddhist philosophy of being happy for others during their times of joy

Additional Resources

An interview with Toni Bernhard about her book How to Wake Up

Meditation, Mindfulness, and Parkinson’s

Mudita: The Buddhist Practice of Sympathetic Joy

A Primer On Pain And Parkinson’s

Webinar Recording: Pain and Parkinson’s with Dr. Janis Miyasaki

8 Ankle and Foot Stretches to Reduce Pain and Increase Flexibility in Parkinson’s

Learn more about living well with Parkinson’s

Join us for our next The Victory Summit® Virtual Event: How to Live Well with Parkinson’s (For People with Parkinson’s by People with Parkinson’s).

During this event, you will learn from and interact with an inspirational lineup of speakers and small group leaders who have been living with Parkinson’s anywhere from two years to 20+ years. They will share their best tips, most moving stories, and the actions they’ve taken to overcome their biggest challenges and most troublesome symptoms. By the end of this event, you will have made a host of new friends and gathered a wide variety of ideas to help you live well with Parkinson’s for many years to come. Learn more and register here.

Live Well Today Webinar Series Presenting Partners*

*While the generous support of our sponsors makes our educational programs available,
their donations do not influence Davis Phinney Foundation content, perspective, or speaker selection.

Related Posts

Joe Williams’ Story: Living Well with Parkinson’s

My name is Joe, and each year, I ride with my team of friends and supporters to raise funds for the Davis Phinney Foundation.

0
16 Dec 2016
An assistance dog is trained to aid or assist an individual with a disability.
A Helping Paw for Parkinson’s

If you are living with Parkinson’s, a service dog could be a transformative feature in your story.

1
11 Feb 2017
Senior women walking with nurse at nursing home.
Occupational Therapy for Parkinson’s

Occupational therapy focuses on adapting the environment, teaching a skill and education to increase participation and ability to perform daily activities.

0
17 Nov 2017
Spiritual Care as a Path to Living Well with Parkinson’s

Whatever your personal sense of spirituality may be, spirituality as it relates to living with Parkinson’s often includes learning to grieve and express love and gratitude for the people in your life.

0
02 Jan 2018
Tai Chi for Parkinson's is demonstrated by women in park
Positive Impacts of Tai Chi for Parkinson’s

Dr. Wayne has been studying the impact of Tai Chi and Qigong, two popular mind-body interventions, on motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.

0
08 Jan 2018
MikeRiley6 - Davis Phinney Foundation
Moments of Victory® – Mike Riley Exercises His Brain by Painting

Mike Riley talks about the joy he discovered in an unexpected place.

0
10 Jan 2019
resilience with Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
How to Build Resilience While Living with Parkinson’s

Learn tools to help you live well during the most challenging of times.

0
29 Jan 2019
Living Well Davis Phinney Foundation
How to Design Your Life with Parkinson’s

Often the best advice is simple. Living well doesn’t have to be hard.

0
13 Jun 2019
Davis Phinney Foundation at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum

We’re so inspired by our Ambassadors who continue to advocate. Your voice matters.

0
30 Sep 2019
Woman follows her Parkinson's exercise program at boxing gym
Staying on Track with Your Exercise Routine

Use exercise to take control of your Parkinson’s and enjoy a better quality of life. These strategies can help you stay with a program and become a lifelong exerciser.

0
02 Jan 2018
People with Parkinson's practice yoga
A Resource Guide of 19 Complementary Therapies for People with Parkinson’s

Are you using one (or many) of these 19 complementary therapies?

0
07 Aug 2018
Grit in Parkinson's Davis Phinney Foundation
Grit and Gumption for Living Well Today with Parkinson’s

Lorraine Wilson shares what grit has meant for living well with Parkinson’s.

0
15 Nov 2019
Intimacy and Parkinson’s

Discussing intimacy can be difficult, but in this video, Susan Imke offers explanations of some barriers to intimacy for people with Parkinson’s and how to address them with your partner and your doctor.

0
12 Aug 2017
Exercising Your Body and Mind: Tai Chi for Parkinson’s

In this video, Dr. Peter Wang explores how tai chi can help you exercise your mind and body to improve cognitive and motor function in people with Parkinson’s.

2
14 Jun 2016
Parkinson’s Medication Awareness and Strategies

Graham Hughes explores how to maximize the benefits you get from your Parkinson’s medications, as well as managing your needs and expectations.

0

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.