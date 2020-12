Davis Phinney recently sat down with us to talk about how yoga is an ideal exercise for people with Parkinson’s. Hear his suggestions for 15- and 30-minute programs, fitting yoga into your day, and why yoga has become for him a “must-do” for his overall health and well-being.

Yoga 15 with Abi Carver

