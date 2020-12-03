Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – Cognitive and Emotional Benefits of Exercise with Davis Phinney

In this video, Davis Phinney explains how exercise, from yoga to high-intensity cycling, helps boost his mood, activates neuro growth factors, and more. He also shares why it’s important to find exercises that are sustainable for you, how household chores can be part of your Parkinson’s exercise-therapy routine, and how to make exercise a habit.

You can watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resources discussed in this episode

YOPD Council Webinar: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

Pedaling For Parkinson’s™

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.