Healthy Parkinson’s Community™ Leader Highlight: Sabela Avión Martínez

Healthy Parkinson's Communities Inspiration April 8, 2024
Sabela Avion Martinez in New York

Written by the Davis Phinney Foundation’s Community Engagement Team 

The Davis Phinney Foundation Community Engagement team’s goal is to support the Parkinson’s community by providing educational resources and facilitating connections to our exceptional team of Healthy Parkinson’s Community™ (HPC) leaders and Ambassadors.

During Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the Community Engagement team is excited to highlight Sabela Avión Martínez: a bilingual Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador and advocate for women living with young onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) in her town of Long Island, New York, and in Barcelona, Spain. Sabela, originally from Spain, is a United Nations Spanish translator in New York.

MEET SABELA AVIÓn Martínez 

Sabela’s advocacy and activism focuses on connecting people with Parkinson’s, promoting gender-specific research, and increasing diversity, inclusion, and outreach to help improve the life for those with Parkinson’s--especially women. She is the co-founder of Con P de Párkinson ("With P for Parkinson’s"). Her passion for representing and educating underserved and underrepresented communities inspires her work as Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador.

In 2023, Sabela led a panel at the World Parkinson’s Congress (WPC), and gave a presentation about a symptom-tracking eDiary project with the Movement Disorders Society.

SAbela's PARKINSON’S LEADERSHIP JOURNEY 

After her diagnosis at the age of 38, one of Sabela’s first actions as an activist was creating Parkinsonic: a website dedicated to different Parkinson's initiatives and stories she has written throughout her journey that share her coping mechanisms and experiences with Parkinson’s.

In 2020, Sabela cofounded the women of Con P de Párkinson: a platform created by and for Spanish-speaking women living with Parkinson's. Today, Con P de Párkinson is a nonprofit association working to achieve three objectives:

  • To increase visibility of Parkinson's in general and particularly YOPD
  • To promote research inclusive of gender perspective
  • To improve the quality of life of people living with Parkinson's and their families

Con P de Párkinson empowers women living with YOPD by promoting research that investigates the intersection of sex, gender, and Parkinson’s. Con P de Párkinson also offers a collaborative, fun space that promotes social connection and offers resources to educate and empower women to live well with Parkinson’s.

Through her leadership journey, Sabela discovered many ways to promote awareness for YOPD, became engaged in different initiatives and organizations, and collaborated to expand research. Representing the PMD Alliance and becoming a Davis Phinney Foundation Bilingual Ambassador in 2023, Sabela serves the Spanish-speaking community in the United States by focusing on underrepresented communities and promoting ways to live well today.

Sabela believes that everything you do must be done with a purpose and that the key to speaking up for the underrepresented is to remember to speak from the heart.

A VISION FOR THE COMMUNITY 

Sabela’s goals for the local and global Parkinson’s community include:

  • Increasing global awareness of YOPD
  • Inspiring connections and education for women living with Parkinson’s
  • Advocating for gender-specific research
  • Promoting equality, disability inclusion, and women's rights

VICTORIES AND ADVICE

Part of what inspires Sabela’s advocacy is a desire to educate Parkinson’s communities about ongoing research opportunities and ways to elevate messages of inclusivity and empowerment.

One of Sabela’s victories during her time as a Parkinson's advocate is helping people—including herself—find and create ways to maintain social connection, even during periods of social-distancing like we all experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opportunity to to connect with others who are going through similar things creates a community anyone can count on for support, ideas, and suggestions for deepening Parkinson's awareness.

Sabela's advice for people in the Parkinson’s community? “Remember that it is possible to adapt your course; sometimes this is hard, but try to think about all other times in your life where you had to adapt to overcome adversity.” She recalls the spirit of Bill Bryson’s book, I’m a Stranger Here Myself, as she finds new ways to adapt to the changes and new experiences that so frequently arise while living with Parkinson’s.

REACH OUT TO YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OR AN AMBASSADOR TODAY 

Social isolation has a substantial influence on quality of life for people with Parkinson’s. Work against this by reaching out to your nearest CAC or one of our 130+ Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors 

You can also reach out to the Community Engagement team any time by emailing communities@dpf.org. 

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

Kristin Matteson has her arms spread wide as she climbs a mountain, with a mountain range visible behind her. She is smiling with her white hair, pink shirt, and green and black backpack.
Healthy Parkinson’s Community™ Leader Highlight: Kristin Matteson

Written by the Davis Phinney Foundation’s Community Engagement Team  The Davis Phinney Foundation Community Engagement team’s goal is to support…

04 Mar 2024
Carolyn Utesch and the leaders of the Bloomington HPC event.
Healthy Parkinson’s Community Leader Highlight: Carolyn Utesch
05 Feb 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation to host Healthy Brains/Healthy Communities event in San Diego, CA, on August 19, 2023, in collaboration with the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego and UC San Diego Health.
20 Jul 2023
Advocating for Better Parkinson’s Care Through a Healthy Parkinson’s Community
Advocating for Better Care for Communities for People Living with Parkinson’s
03 Mar 2023
2023 Community Grant Changes

Since the Davis Phinney Foundation’s Community Grant program launched in 2021, we’ve received many outstanding applications and have been able…

19 Feb 2023
Walk a Mile in My Parkinson's Shoes - Davis Phinney Foundation lorraine wilson parkinson's Empathy—a candid photo of an indoor track with various walkers on it. The track is purple, and a green floor is next to it. The curtains are green. Seven people in the photo wear a mix of purple and black shirts. There is a person in a wheelchair in the background.
“Walk a Mile in My Parkinson’s Shoes”: Building Empathy for People with Parkinson’s
18 Jan 2023
2022 HPC Leadership Conference Davis Phinney Foundation. The staff is in front of the Kansas City skyline. They are all smiling and staring into the sun.
Welcome to our Healthy Parkinson’s Communities™

Where we’ve been and where we’re headed For nearly two decades, the Davis Phinney Foundation has offered educational programs designed…

11 Jan 2023
Leadership Conference 2022 - Davis Phinney Foundation Pat and Cid
[Event Recap] 2022 Healthy Parkinson’s Communities Leadership Conference
17 Nov 2022
ANNOUNCING THE 2022 RECIPIENTS OF OUR HEALTHY PARKINSON’S COMMUNITIES™ GRANTS
10 Sep 2022
Setting Up Your Home Environment to Live Well with Parkinson’s — Part 1
15 May 2022
Parkinson’s and Policy Advocacy

We are wrapping up a series of posts discussing various approaches to advocacy by shedding some light on a topic…

29 Apr 2022
Parkinson’s Advocacy Through Community Organization

For Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we are focusing on the many definitions and approaches to advocacy – from self-advocacy to advocating…

22 Apr 2022
Advocating for Others

We know how important it is to create a comprehensive care team to support our journey towards living well with…

15 Apr 2022
Practicing Parkinson’s Self-Advocacy

This month, we’re discussing the many ways people can be Parkinson’s advocates. For many people living with Parkinson’s, their first…

08 Apr 2022
Joyce and Richard Starr
Joyce Starr on Becoming a Parkinson’s Advocate (and Learning as she Goes)

Joyce Starr lives the Davis Phinney Foundation philosophy of “every victory counts” every day. As the Community Action Committee (CAC)…

09 Mar 2022
Back to top