FreeWill: A new resource to protect what you love

For more than 16 years, the Davis Phinney Foundation has been helping people with Parkinson’s live well today. This means supporting cutting-edge quality of life research to inform our programs and making important educational resources accessible to people with Parkinson’s and their families, care partners, and loved ones.

Generous support from our community has helped us reach so many families that need us. Today, we want to introduce to you a resource that can help protect you and your loved ones — an online tool to write your legal will, at no cost to you.

Estate planning is an important part of financial wellness and an easy way to take care of the people you love. And it’s important to us that everyone has access to the peace of mind that comes from creating a plan for the future. This is why we are pleased to announce our new partnership with FreeWill.

FreeWill has been used by over 240,000 Americans to write their free wills, removing the expensive legal fees associated with the process. And you can use this new free tool to get started today.

While using FreeWill, you also have the option to create a legacy gift to the Foundation. Legacy gifts help sustain and support our mission for generations to come and cost nothing today. Whether or not you make this gift, know that FreeWill is always free to use.

Start Your Free Will Today

FreeWill is a free, online resource that allows you to write your will in 20 minutes or less. The tool is always free to use and can be completed online or used to create a list of wishes to bring to an attorney. Click here to learn more and to create your will today. If you have any questions about this resource or planned giving with the Foundation, please contact Rich Cook at rcook@dpf.org.