Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – All about Care Partners with Davis Phinney & Connie Carpenter Phinney

Ask the Parkinson's Expert Series Care Partners November 23, 2020
Davis and Connie

When Davis Phinney was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40, he and his wife, Connie Carpenter Phinney, began a new journey together. In this video, they discuss several steps of that journey: sharing the news with their children; building their care team; asking for and accepting help; maintaining a sense of humor; finding joy; showing gratitude, patience, and kindness; staying active and positive; and more.

You can watch the video below.

Resources discussed in this episode

What to Do with Apathy…as a Parkinson’s Care Partner

Dance for PD®

Learn More from the Experts

Watch the full Ask the Parkinson’s Expert series here, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

