Ask the Parkinson’s Expert – All about Care Partners with Davis Phinney & Connie Carpenter Phinney

When Davis Phinney was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40, he and his wife, Connie Carpenter Phinney, began a new journey together. In this video, they discuss several steps of that journey: sharing the news with their children; building their care team; asking for and accepting help; maintaining a sense of humor; finding joy; showing gratitude, patience, and kindness; staying active and positive; and more.

