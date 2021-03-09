YOPD Council Series: Death, Dying, and Parkinson’s

In this episode

Our YOPD Council leaders discussed:

Parkinson’s and its effect on their perspectives of death

Strategies for managing feelings of loss

How to effectively prepare for end-of-life and live well in the moment NOW

How to have conversations with your loved ones about death

How to re-channel your energies on things that bring you hope

Show Notes

It is important to talk to your loved ones about your end-of-life wishes early. By having this conversation, you are not “giving up” but rather, preparing early so that you can live life to its fullest.

End-of-life planning includes completing an advanced directive (a legal document that allows you to make your end-of-life wishes known in the event that you are unable to communicate)

Our panelists agree that even though their Parkinson’s diagnosis brought its own grief regarding their end-of-life, it also “lifted the veil” and allowed them to accept the future while living fully in the present

Palliative care focuses on how to help you live well with your diagnosis. A palliative care physician may ask you about your values, ethics, and what’s important to you in order to live well throughout the progression of your diagnosis

Death is an inevitable part of life that everyone will experience. Events such as “death cafes” seek to increase the awareness of death to help people make the most of their finite lives

resources and topics discussed

Care Planning For A Parent Living With Parkinson’s

“Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande

[Webinar Recording] Holistic And Supportive Care For People Living With Parkinson’s

The Conversation Project: (a resource to help start the conversation about end-of-life planning)

Donating Your Brain To Science

