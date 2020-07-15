Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Neurorehabilitation Fellowship

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in offering a one-year fellowship in Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Neurorehabilitation.

Recruitment for the first fellow has begun for the position that will begin in July 2021; so, if you or someone you know is interested in playing a big role in the advancement of therapies designed for people living with Parkinson’s and other neurological disorders, learn more and reach out to Dr. Jennifer G. Goldman, the Section Chief, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders at the Shirley Ryan Abilitylab today.

This will be the first-ever fellowship program dedicated to training physiatrists in the principles of neurorehabilitation as applied to Parkinson’s and movement disorders. The field of movement disorders includes Parkinson’s, atypical parkinsonian syndromes, tremors, dystonia, gait disorders, Huntington’s disease, functional movement disorders, spasticity, and other movement-related conditions.

This fellowship program will provide an educational training experience incorporating didactics, clinical care management, scientific research, and mentorship opportunities. The clinical experience will encompass the continuum of rehabilitative care for individuals with Parkinson’s and movement disorders and management across the disease spectrum, from early interventions to advanced care. Rotations will occur at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab outpatient clinics, inpatient units, and Day Rehabilitation facilities as well as the Northwestern Medicine Neurology/Movement Disorders clinics. The fellowship is designed to provide a comprehensive educational experience that will prepare the trainee with the evaluation and management skills needed to provide optimal care to patients with Parkinson’s and movement disorders.

Fellowship Prerequisites

Candidates must have successfully completed an ACGME accredited US residency program in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R). Residents/graduates from other appropriate specialties may be considered on an individual basis.

Candidates should be “board eligible.” J-1 Visa candidates are not permitted.

Candidates are selected for the fellowship from eligible applicants based upon their preparedness, ability, aptitude, academic credentials, communication skills, and personal qualities. No discrimination is made based upon sex, race, age, religion, color, national origin, disability, or veteran status

Parkinson’s is on track to double by the year 2040. If we want to ensure that people diagnosed with Parkinson’s get the care they need from movement disorder and rehabilitation specialists, we need to train more of them. And we need to make a case for more and more to be trained every year. This fellowship is one step in that direction.

