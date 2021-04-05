A Day in the Life of a Parkinson’s Ambassador: Patti Burnett

Inspiration Living Well April 5, 2021
Patti featured image

Our Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors are at the heart of our organization. They are our fearless leaders dedicated to living well today, who use their knowledge, passion, and experience to support others going through a Parkinson’s journey. Each Monday during Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we will highlight a “Day in the Life” of one of our amazing Ambassadors. This week, we are happy to feature Patti Burnett. Here is “a day in her life,” in her own words:

Today, on vacation in Moab, my husband, Dan, and I mountain biked the Bar M Loop, a beginner trail with scattered, difficult ups and downs, through sand and over rocks, but without any dangerous, steep switchbacks that so challenge my balance and courage. As I biked along, I had some time to reflect as I relished the amazing scenery of Arches National Park. Here’s what came to mind: 

I grew up in a family of eight, with four brothers. Constantly trying to meet my father’s approval, I found myself competing with my male siblings as well as the boys at the local skating rink and ski resort. I became the first girl in my school district to compete on the boys’ interscholastic ski team. I supervised a ski patrol in the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s, working in an extremely male-dominated environment. I have always taken the approach that if it’s possible, I can meet most challenges. However, in May 2013, everything changed.

I learned that I had Parkinson’s, and I seriously questioned whether I could accept this hand I had been dealt.

For the first time in my life, I doubted God’s goodness or omnipotence. I lost all confidence in my ability to meet my responsibilities as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. 

Patti Burnett and familyOthers also questioned my abilities. Some people with Parkinson’s told me I would not be able to walk after a while, let alone ski, skate, bike, and run. A Movement Disorders Specialist PA told me that my various methods of CAM (Complementary Alternative Medicine) therapies were a waste of time; did I not realize that Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disease – that I would continually lose more and more function in every system of my body? 

Well, the challenge was on. I gritted my teeth and looked at Parkinson’s from every angle, with the goal of exposing Parkinson’s weaknesses.

I found that through better nutrition, it was possible to improve my gut function, which improved my digestive processes. I discovered that through cross-country skiing, hiking, and running, I was able to improve my arm swing and gait. I learned that through multiple types of exercise (yoga, aerobics, high intensity intervals, weights, spinning, skiing, snowshoeing, running, hiking, stretching), I was able to keep my brain alert. 

I ran into a rather large hiccup from August 2019 to April 2020 that seriously impacted my training regimen. I was hit by a number of major accidents and illnesses: 

  1. In August of 2019, I tripped while hiking and fell onto the handle of my hiking pole, breaking multiple ribs and puncturing my left lung, which resulted in a pneumothorax. Under the leadership of my husband, who was the on-call search and rescue mission coordinator, I was evacuated from the back country, and a surgeon placed a number of plates and screws in my ribs to stabilize them. 
  2. In September of 2019, I fell while trail running and broke my nose. 
  3. In October of 2019, I was standing on a swivel chair while trying to reach some Christmas decorations and fell, badly fracturing my left wrist. Again, plates and screws were implanted. 
  4. In March of 2020, I became extremely ill and was experiencing covidlike symptoms. An appointment resulted in a negative result for covid, but I was immediately admitted to St. Joseph’s where, after many tests, I was found to have Pneumonia, fluid on my diaphragm, and two large, infected cysts, the size of baseballs, in my left kidney. A decortication resulted in my maintaining 70% function in that kidney. 
  5. The spring of 2020, I was diagnosed with osteoporosis, despite a bone scan I’d had just a few years earlier indicating very strong, healthy bones. 

A reasonable person might begin to wonder if they should be allowed outside unsupervised. My husband feared every time I did anything remotely risky that he’d get a call from one of a nearby emergency room.  

You might be wondering what this has to do with my family vacation in Moab, UT, perhaps the Mountain Biking Mecca of the United States (perhaps even the world). Before we arrived, everyone assumed that I would not participate in the mountain biking activities. A few days later, I asked about a trail that my sons-in-law and daughters had biked, wondering if it was easier than an intermediate trail they’d biked the day before. “Oh, yes!” they said. Perhaps I could bike it, then? “Oh, no!” they said. I was hurt. Maybe even brokenhearted. 

I broached this topic again the following night, the last night of our vacation. I wondered if everyone was losing confidence in my abilities.

Would everything be taken away from me, little by little? Would everything in my life become smaller? My voice, my steps, my thoughts, my plans, my life, my God? 

Last Christmas, my sister’s gift to me was a sweatshirt that features a female ski racer running gates. “Underestimate me,” it reads. That’ll be fun.” It’s not a sweatshirt I would have purchased for myself, but my sister knows me well.  

I am not one to be underestimated, and least of all by myself. Today, I know that I am still Patti Burnett. I still love my family and friends. I still love God. I still can ski your pants off. Of Colorado’s 54 14,000’ peaks, I still have 14 to complete, and I am challenging myself to climb those 14 14ers in 14 months, from July 2021 until September 2022.  

Today, and tomorrow, I do not, and will not, allow challenges to get the best of me.”

Want to get to know more of our ambassadors?

Each year, our Ambassadors speak with thousands of individuals and families looking for support and community to help them live well with Parkinson’s. Ambassadors are available to speak with you through email, phone, video conference, and in-person. You can look to connect with an Ambassador in your area or reach out to anyone who you think you would connect well with, regardless of location. Learn more and connect here.

Related Posts

Joe Williams’ Story: Living Well with Parkinson’s

My name is Joe, and each year, I ride with my team of friends and supporters to raise funds for the Davis Phinney Foundation.

1
16 Dec 2016
An assistance dog is trained to aid or assist an individual with a disability.
A Helping Paw for Parkinson’s

If you are living with Parkinson’s, a service dog could be a transformative feature in your story.

1
11 Feb 2017
Meet Ethan: 8-Year-Old Wunderkind

Eight-year-old Ethan found his rhythm on his stationary bicycle during the Tour of Sufferlandria, and in the process, inspired everyone.

1
16 Feb 2017
Moments of Victory® – Carl Lives Life to the Fullest

A father of five and grandfather of two, Carl believes in living well by staying healthy, a regimen that for him involves a strong commitment to exercise, positivity and helping everyone he can along the way.

0
29 Jan 2017
Moments of Victory® – Scott Inspires with Positive Attitude

When Scott had DBS surgery, he had an idea in his head that he would ride the Sunflower Revolution as his comeback ride in 2007. “As I crossed the finish line, the ride announcer said that we had raised more money than any of the other teams. What was already a powerful moment blossomed into a feeling so strong that it brought tears to my eyes.”

0
23 Jul 2016
Moments of Victory® – Doug’s Wild Ride

Doug rode his bike in the summer of 2008 from Boise, Idaho to Denver, Colorado, traversing some 900 miles and 12,000 vertical feet.

0
07 Apr 2016
Mature Man with bike by tree
Moments of Victory® – What’s New with Doug

I say Parkinson’s, schmarkinson’s. I can still ride my bike which is something I love doing.

0
10 Apr 2017
Family celebrates finishing Ride The Rockies
Moments of Victory® – Paul is Finding the Good in His Experiences

Every day I continue to battle Parkinson’s while finding the good that still comes from the experience.

0
08 May 2017
Moments of Victory® – Allison Maintains a Sense of Humor

I stay active and celebrate daily victories. Keeping a sense of humor is extremely important to me living each day well.

0
19 Jun 2017
Moments of Victory® – Allison Puts Parkinson’s in Balance

When Allison Smith was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 32, she got serious about looking for role models with whom she could identify.

0
19 Aug 2016
Moments of Victory® – Eva Dances with Parkinson’s

We can’t defeat Parkinson’s yet but we can learn to DANCE with it. You are responsible for your well being and your recovery.

0
25 Jul 2017
Older couple in bike gear
Moments of Victory® – Richard Seeks Solutions with Kindness & Humor

What I find to be consistent is the good feeling I get while pedaling down a lone road with just my thoughts and the people that I meet along the way.

0
24 Aug 2017
A Positive Attitude

I chose to stop trying to answer the “Why me?” question and to focus instead on a different question: “Why not me?”

0
25 Sep 2017
Moments of Victory® – NaKina Paints with Parkinson’s

I started painting at the age of 40 and it is my passion. Lately the Parkinson’s is affecting my ability to hold a paintbrush, but that won’t stop me.

0
27 Sep 2017
Davis Phinney Foundation Receives $160,000 Gift

The gift will fund the most promising research aimed at therapeutics and lifestyle choices that promote living well with Parkinson’s today.

0
31 Aug 2017