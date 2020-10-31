WHAT’S NEW IN PARKINSON’S: OCTOBER 2020

Living Well Research October 31, 2020
November_ITK

As winter approaches, there is so much to look forward to. Here are some of the most important articles, podcasts, research, and living well stories that hit the news this month. Let us know if we missed anything important. Happy reading!

PARKINSON’S ARTICLES AND PODCASTS

PARKINSON’S THERAPIES AND MEDICATIONS

PARKINSON’S LIVING WELL STORIES

PARKINSON’S SURVEYS AND CLINICAL TRIALS

Home Based Tele-exercise Study for People with Chronic Neurological Impairments – Burke Neurological Institute

Parkinson’s and Drooling – European Parkinson’s Disease Association (EPDA)

Parkinson’s and Service Dogs – University of Groningen, Netherlands

Neurology Study Interest Registry – University of Rochester

Park Test – University of Rochester

Project Euphonia – LSVT Global and Project Euphonia

BouNDless – Phase 3 trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ND0612, a continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa delivery system in comparison to oral levodopa/carbidopa in people with Parkinson’s experiencing motor fluctuations

