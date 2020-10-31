WHAT’S NEW IN PARKINSON’S: OCTOBER 2020

As winter approaches, there is so much to look forward to. Here are some of the most important articles, podcasts, research, and living well stories that hit the news this month. Let us know if we missed anything important. Happy reading!

In the journal Bioelectronic Medicine , researchers share a proof-of-concept study about an alternate approach to alleviating Parkinson’s symptoms — s pinal cord stimulation . The researchers observed that all 15 of their patients experienced “significant improvement” relating to pain and mobility after using a spinal cord stimulator device .

In a recent study published in the journal Movement Disorders , researchers explain how a new skin test can accurately identify Parkinson’s . The team says the chemical assay can detect clumping of alpha-synuclein in skin samples , which could lead to earlier detection of Parkinson’s .

Results of a recent study may help Parkinson’s researchers discover and develop new therapies by focusing less on neurons and protein aggregates and more on the ways excess lipids in nerve cells may cause inflammation and trigger Parkinson’s.

Neuroscientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have discovered an unexpectedly complex relationship betwee n two types of signals (one electrical and one chemical) that are disrupted in people with Parkinson’s . The researchers believe further study and understanding of th e unforeseen relationship between dopamine signaling and beta activity could lead to better treatments for p eople with Parkinson’s .

New research publish ed in the journal Nature Communications highlights how novel molecular tweezer therapy, designed to break up clusters of toxic proteins associated with Parkinson’s, can effectively slow the disease.

Another study, publis hed in the journal Molecular Neurodegeneration, indicate s that targeting certain regions of the alpha-synuclein protein could be a viable therapeutic strategy for people with Parkinson’s. Bec ause α-Synuclein ( aSyn ) aggregation is thought to play a central role in neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s, researchers believe their findings provide a strong rationale for developing therapies aimed at inhibiting aSyn aggregation at membrane surfaces, including interventions that target the C-terminal domain, as a strategy to slow neurodegeneration in the brains of people with Parkinson’s and similar neurodegenerative disorders.

Researchers at the University of Luxembourg have published a study showing an association between inflammation and specific genetic mutations in some people with Parkinson ’ s . The researchers discovered that people carrying mutations in the Parkin or PINK1 genes have an increased level of circulating mitochondrial DNA and interleukin 6 (IL6) , indicating that deficiency in Parkin or PINK1 proteins leads to impaired mitophagy. This dysfunction , in turn, causes the release of mitochondrial DNA, which trigger s inflammation and the elevation of interleukin 6 levels in the blood. When the IL6 reaches the brain, it is thought to play a role in neurodegeneration. The researchers suggest that targeting the immune system with anti-inflammatory medication holds the potential to influence the course of Parkinson’s , at least in a subset of p eople .

Previous studies have linked fine particulate air pollution exposure with Alzheimer’s disease, but now researchers looking at the brainstems of children and young adults exposed to air pollution in Mexico City have found markers not only of Alzheimer’s but also of Parkinson ’ s and of motor neurone disease as well. The markers were coupled with the presence of nanoparticles within the brainstem whose appearance and composition indicated that they were likely to come from vehicle pollution. This has led researchers to conclude that vehicula r caused air pollution , whether inhaled or swallowed , puts people at risk of potential neurological harm.

Coffee may protect people from developing Parkinson’s even if they have genetic risk factors , according to a new study p ublished in the journal Neurology . These results are promising and encourage future research exploring caffeine and caffeine-related therapies to lessen the chance that people with this [LRRK2] gene called develop Parkinson’s,” the study author said.

A recent MDS Community Conversations podcast features Professor Brit Mollenhauer, a neurologist at a Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders specialty hospital in Germany, who shares the impact of COVID-19 on research and the latest on how inflammation related to COVID might trigger Parkinson’s.

How do relationships with friends change after a Parkinson’s diagnosis? Listen to stories and advice on navigating friendships on the latest Parkinson’s and Me podcast.