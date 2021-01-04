Setting Your Intentions for 2021

Happy new year!

For those who love the clean slate of a new year, here are a few questions to consider:

Did you set any goals/resolutions/intentions for yourself last year?

Did you (or did you not) realize them?

What were some of the best lessons you learned?

What/who helped you do so? What has happened FOR you as a result?

What do you want more of in 2021? (For this question, think about what YOU can control)

What do you want less of in 2021? (For this question, think about what YOU can control)

What/who do you need to help you get there? What can we do to help?

Take out your journal, open a doc on your computer, or just sit in silence and give yourself time to think. What do you want for yourself in 2021 and what are you willing to do to get it?

To take it one step further, write a letter to your future self. It’s a great way to commit to your intentions, and it’s fun to receive a letter from your past self.

Cheers to living well in 2021!