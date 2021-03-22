Make Your Voice Heard During the Parkinson’s Policy Forum

This week, hundreds of Parkinson’s advocates are joining together for the Parkinson’s Policy Forum. On Thursday, March 25, many will hold virtual meetings with legislators to ask for increased federal investment in Parkinson’s research. You can join these advocates (from wherever you are!) to help amplify the community’s message by emailing your legislators now.

In recent years, we’ve seen incredible progress in Parkinson’s drug development, but we still need better treatments and a cure. The Parkinson’s Research Program at the Department of Defense is key to advancing critical research progress. Right now, members of Congress are working on the federal budget for the new fiscal year, which begins October 1. They need to hear directly from their constituents (you) about the importance of increasing funding for Parkinson’s research.

The Parkinson’s Policy Forum is a community event by The Michael J. Fox Foundation with Presenting Partner Parkinson’s Foundation that brings together community members and researchers from across the country for policy briefings and advocacy opportunities. The Davis Phinney Foundation is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Parkinson’s Policy Forum.

How to Take Action

Email your Senators and Representative now and ask them to invest in Parkinson’s breakthroughs. For more information about this week’s Parkinson’s Policy Forum and to stay engaged, visit the Forum online.