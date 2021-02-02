YOPD Council: How to Change Careers and/or Find More Meaning on Your Current Path

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis when you’re young is overwhelming enough as it is. Add the need to exercise daily, attend a variety of medical appointments, and focus on your mental health to an already busy work schedule and it can feel like too much. Plus, if you don’t love your current career path, or you do but the demands exceed your energy and ON time, the possibility of changing careers or shifting roles at your age might feel like a pipe dream. But it’s not.

IN THIS EPISODE, YOU WILL LEARN from our council leaders:

How to evaluate your career with the Parkinson’s lens

How to evaluate new ideas

How to use your Parkinson’s community to network and learn about second, third, or even fourth act careers

How to bring more meaning to your current role

And more

To download the transcript, click here.

Note: This is not a flawless word-for-word transcript, but it’s close.

Show Notes

M any people with y oung – o nset P arkinson’s d isease (YOPD) are still working a full-time job and are financially responsible for themselves and/ or their family when the symptoms of Parkinson’s begin to appear

A fter a YOPD diagnosis, take time to re-evaluate your ability to meet the expectations of your current position . A beneficial first step can be connecting with a professional who can help you navigate the process of requesting accommodations or applying for disability benefits . Expert guidance can help you determine if, how , and /or when to talk to your employer about your diagnosis

Maintaining financial stability is a primary concern for many people diagnosed with YOPD. Disability insurance may provide some financial assistanc e

Because B-Corp certified companies must adhere to a certain level of social and environmental responsibility, they may be easier to work with regarding disability accommodations

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation can be helpful in finding work that is sensitive to certain accommodation s and needs . To find an office near you, click here

A hugely important aspect of navigating the difficulties of managing your Parkinson’s symptoms and a full-time job is having a support system. C onnect with a Davis Phinney Foundation A mbassador , seek out local support groups, or t une in to our monthly YOPD Council webinar series or our new YOPD Women series

resources and topics discussed

Does Parkinson’s Disease Qualify for Disability Benefits

Can I Get Disability Benefits Now That I Have Parkinson’s?

Financial Planning for Parkinson’s Disease

Insurance for People with Parkinson’s

Working Full-Time with Young Onset Parkinson’s

YOPD Council: Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s

Spotlight YOPD

Job Accommodation Network (JAN)

Employee Assistance and Resources Network on Disability Inclusion (EARN)

Getting Hired:

My Employment Options

WANT more advice from our yopd council?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here, as well as catch up on recent conversations. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

