WHAT’S NEW IN PARKINSON’S: SEPTEMBER 2020

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have developed a slow-release pill that delivers dopaminergic medication over a period of 24 hours. This new delivery system can provide a controlled and sustained release of medications, thus enabling better management of Parkinson’s symptoms.

A new therapy for Parkinson’s symptoms — continuously infused apomorphine — is in the last steps prior to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Administered through a pump under the skin (usually in the stomach or thigh), infused apomorphine aims to lessen total daily OFF times in people with Parkinson’s whose symptoms cannot be controlled with oral medications.

In a recent study, adding a low dose of the anti-arrhythmic drug flecainide to modafinil alleviated excessive daytime sleepiness in some people with Parkinson’s.

A trial beginning this fall in France will examine whether light therapy can improve symptoms of Parkinson’s. Seven patients will have a fiber optic cable implanted in their brain that will deliver pulses of near-infrared light directly to the substantia nigra, a region deep in the brain that degenerates in Parkinson’s. The researchers hope the light will protect cells there from dying.

ONGENTYS® (opicapone) capsules are now available in the US. ONGENTYS is indicated for adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s experiencing OFF episodes.

A neurosurgeon with Mayfield Brain & Spine is the first in the region to implant the Medtronic Percept™ deep brain stimulation system to treat Parkinson’s. It is the first and only DBS system in the US with technology that allows clinicians the ability to capture and record a patient’s brain signals while delivering the DBS therapy. With the BrainSense™ technology, doctors can track patient brain signals and correlate them with patient-recorded actions or experiences, such as symptoms, side-effects, or medication intake. The feedback will allow for more personalized neurostimulation treatment.

In a recent interview with Parkinson’s Life, Davis Phinney shares his story and dedication to living well with Parkinson’s and helping countless others do the same. “I don’t spend much time, if any, musing about things like a cure for Parkinson’s,” he says. “I prefer to focus on the areas that I can positively affect – here and now.”

Recognizing that many people with Parkinson’s experience handwriting challenges, Neurocrine Biosciences recently launched a “Cards to Heroes” campaign, designed to encourage people whose handwriting has been affected by Parkinson’s to write a brief note of appreciation to their hero. You can learn more about the campaign at pdcardstoheroes.com.

Two leading Parkinson’s experts and Journal of Parkinson’s Disease Editors-in-Chief have guided the development of a special supplement to the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, which focuses on management strategies to help people living with Parkinson’s stay positive and well.

If you’d like to be part of early research efforts that are looking into the efficacy of service dogs for those living with Parkinson’s, you can take this survey here.

BouNDless – Phase 3 trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ND0612, a continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa delivery system in comparison to oral levodopa/carbidopa in people with Parkinson’s experiencing motor fluctuations

