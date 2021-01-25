Moments of Victory® – Rahul Kassel Finds Joy in Teaching Others

Each month, we spotlight people in our community who have inspiring stories to tell. Today, we are happy to feature Rahul Kassel from Ottawa, Canada.

WHAT HAS YOUR JOURNEY BEEN LIKE SINCE YOUR PARKINSON’S DIAGNOSIS?

Five years ago, I was diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) at the age of 45, and it’s been a challenging five years. My family is still trying to adapt, but I feel very blessed to have their support, along with support from some great friends. Parkinson’s has given me a rare opportunity to meet new people, and in some ways I am so glad that this happened, as I now have built an amazing community of Parkinson’s friends.

Part of this community is made up of friends who attend a boxing class here in Ottawa. There, I noticed that a significant number of people with Parkinson’s have little experience using a computer or technology in helpful ways. I got the idea to offer trainings in basic computer skills and teach people how to use Apple products in ways that can improve their lives. The result is my new company, MacBryte.

HOW DO YOU LIVE WELL EACH DAY?

Keeping active, building a strong community, and giving back to others who also face the challenge of Parkinson’s. I so enjoy training people in computer skills, especially those with accessibility challenges and seniors. MacBryte has brought me so much joy! I am connecting with people at a deeper level, and in just six months, we have trained more than ten people and have spent more than 70 hours in one-on-one online training.

WHAT DO YOU WISH EVERYONE LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S KNEW ABOUT LIVING WELL?

Life has a wonderful way of unfolding. Your outlook will totally change. It slows the journey of life, and you begin to go back to the basics. You will start to notice the beauty in life and what magnificent gifts your body, mind, and spirit are.