Moments of Victory® – Rahul Kassel Finds Joy in Teaching Others

Each month, we spotlight people in our community who have inspiring stories to tell. Today, we are happy to feature Rahul Kassel from Ottawa, Canada.
WHAT HAS YOUR JOURNEY BEEN LIKE SINCE YOUR PARKINSON’S DIAGNOSIS?
Part of this community is made up of friends who attend a boxing class here in Ottawa. There, I noticed that a significant number of people with Parkinson’s have little experience using a computer or technology in helpful ways. I got the idea to offer trainings in basic computer skills and teach people how to use Apple products in ways that can improve their lives. The result is my new company, MacBryte.
HOW DO YOU LIVE WELL EACH DAY?
WHAT DO YOU WISH EVERYONE LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S KNEW ABOUT LIVING WELL?
