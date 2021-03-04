Dr. Michelle Fullard, Dr. Megan Morris, and Dr. Drew Kern at the University of Colorado are examining how to remove barriers to DBS surgery for women living with Parkinson’s. With this Davis Phinney Foundation research grant, the team will gather a sample of 20 men and 20 women who underwent DBS evaluation for idiopathic Parkinson’s in the past three years, were approved for surgery, and made a final decision about whether or not to undergo surgery. Using this sample, Dr. Fullard and her team will work to identify and better understand barriers to DBS surgery for women with Parkinson’s and assess the effect of implementing gender-sensitive resources for DBS at a single center.