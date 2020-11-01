[Webinar] Mental Wellness for Parkinson’s Care Partners

As a Parkinson’s care partner, you provide ainvaluable service to your loved one. You didn’t ask for it but here you are. Having to step into the role of care partner is a big change and often a significant stressor. And as time goes by, it’s easy to become so focused on your person with Parkinson’s that you put your own needs on the back burner. This can lead to caregiver burnout or in its extreme, compassion fatigue, where you become overwhelmed physically, emotionally, spiritually, and socially to the point where you’re unable to care for yourself or others. 

During this webinar on Thursday, November 12 at 12 pm MST (11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST), social worker Elaine Book will discuss: 

  • Common challenges of being a Parkinson’s care partner 
  • Signs you might be on the verge of burnout
  • Strategies for avoiding burnout
  • A common challenge many care partners face and how to reduce the stress it causes
  • A simple roadmap for daily mental health care 

Register for the webinar here. If you are unable to attend live, register anyway, and you will receive the video and audio recordings and the transcript as soon as they are available.

