[YOPD Webinar] Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s

One of the more difficult issues people who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a young age face is how they are going to manage their work life.

During this 60-minute webinar on Thursday, August 20, at 1 pm MDT, the eight members of our Council will discuss:

How (and if) to share your diagnosis with your boss and colleagues

How to continue working and still do all it takes to live well with Parkinson’s

How to plan for an uncertain future of employment

How to advocate for yourself at work

How to change careers and/or find more meaning along your career path

And much more

Click here to register for the session.

(Note: If you have already registered for other webinars in this YOPD Council series, you don’t need to register again.)

If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.