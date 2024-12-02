What’s New in Parkinson’s: November 2024

New discoveries about rest tremor and dopamine. How dogs can detect Parkinson’s. Food as medicine. Rock climbing to live well. Equitable approaches to managing Parkinson’s. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.

Researchers at Kumamoto University have identified for the first time how RNA structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) promote the aggregation of alpha-synuclein, which contributes to neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s.

A study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease offers new insights into the relationship between rest tremor and dopamine . The study found that Parkinson’s-related rest tremor is linked to dopamine activity in the caudate nucleus, and that people with Parkinson’s who experienced stronger rest tremor preserved more dopamine in the caudate.

Findings from a study published in Neurological Sciences showed an association between metabolic syndrome and a higher risk of developing dementia among people with Parkinson’s.

A prospective cohort study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease explores the connections between poor hand grip strength and Parkinson’s risks.

Sunbird Bio shared data demonstrating that its diagnostic technology identified Parkinson’s in blood samples with 86% accuracy by detecting aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins.

Another study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease highlights the ways Delphi-MD , a device that measures brain activity, has potential to detect Parkinson’s in early stages and to differentiate between Parkinson’s subtypes.

Also in npj Parkinson’s Disease , a study by researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute explains how a newly discovered biomarker may be able to define whether a person’s Parkinson’s progression will be fast or slow.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that the protein TMEM16F appears to enhance the spread of Parkinson’s pathology in the brain. In a mouse model of Parkinson’s, the team found that a variant of TMEM16F promotes the secretion of a harmful form of alpha-synuclein that then travels through neurons and forms toxic Lewy bodies.

Researchers at the Wyss Institute and collaborating institutions have developed a non-invasive, blood-based diagnostic test to analyze extracellular vesicles (EVs) in blood for early detection of Parkinson’s.

A study published in Scientific Reports suggests that the emotional network plays a crucial role in the pathophysiology of freezing of gait in Parkinson’s.