What’s New in Parkinson’s: September 2024

Researchers at

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) found that the risk of developing Parkinson’s was 76% higher among people with a history of damage to the lining of their

upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract

(like that caused by ulcers,

gastroesophageal reflux disease

, and/or the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) than people without GI-tract damage.