What’s New in Parkinson’s: September 2024

ALS’s links to Parkinson’s. A “Parkinson’s Belt” in the United States. SGLT2 inhibitors for risk reduction. New research on “gut-first” Parkinson’s. Brett Favre and Eliezer Masliah. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.
SCIENCE AND RESEARCH NEWS
PARKINSON’S PATHOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS
- Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) found that the risk of developing Parkinson’s was 76% higher among people with a history of damage to the lining of their upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract (like that caused by ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and/or the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) than people without GI-tract damage.
- Another gut-and-Parkinson’s study, published in Movement Disorders, revealed large-scale disruptions in the Parkinson’s gut microbiome. The findings support earlier evidence that the gut microbiome of people with Parkinson’s may impact Parkinson’s progression, as well as supporting the existence of “gut-first’ versus “brain-first” Parkinson’s subtypes.
- A research team led by Paul Scherrer Institute found that droplet formation does not cause aggregation and instead may protect against it. The study, published in Advanced Science, explored the relationship between alpha-synuclein aggregation and liquid-liquid phase separation and may lead to new Parkinson’s therapies.
- Findings from a study featured at the the American Neurological Association’s annual meeting show an association between amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and rare genetic variants linked to Parkinson’s. The study is the first to link ALS to genetic variants associated with other degenerative neurological conditions.
- A large cohort study published in Neurology suggests that SGLT2 inhibitors–a type of type 2 diabetes medication–could reduce the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
- Multi-sequence MRI radiomics has the potential to objectively classify Parkinson’s motor subtypes, a study published in Scientific Reports suggests. Using T1-weighted and diffusion tensor imaging, researchers were able to differentiate Parkinson’s motor subtypes, specifically tremor-dominant and postural instability gait difficulty, in early stages of Parkinson’s.
- Another study published in Scientific Reports highlights the potential of multimodal deep learning approaches in detecting Parkinson’s at its prodromal stage.
- Findings from a study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease suggest that elevated single-neuron and LFP oscillations may be linked to Parkinson’s symptoms. The researchers note that “modest correlations imply that the pathophysiology of [Parkinson’s] may extend beyond resting-state beta oscillations.”
- Also published in npj Parkinson’s Disease, a study that investigated Parkinson’s subtypes based on orthostatic hypotension (OH) status and associated clinical features found that 58.7% people with Parkinson’s develop OH, which is strongly associated with pronounced cardiovascular and digestive dysfunctions.
- An international research team led by scientists at Tel Aviv University have developed a new method for detecting Parkinson’s-related protein aggregation in cells. They shared that their approach, which is based on super-resolution microscopy combined with computational analysis, can allow for a Parkinson’s diagnosis up to 20 years before the onset of motor symptoms.
- Findings from a population-based study published in the JAMA Network Open show that exposure to air pollution significantly increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s.
- A review published in the Chinese Medical Journal explored cerebellar involvement in Parkinson’s and suggests that the cerebellum plays an important pathophysiological role in Parkinson’s.
- With funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers at Binghamton University will use electrical engineering principles to study the interaction of Lewy bodies with the brain’s cellular environments to learn more about the development of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s.
- Former NFL player Brett Favre announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. A 2023 study found that, among American football players, there is an association between a longer duration and higher level of play and increased chances of developing Parkinson’s.
- A mouse model study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences replicates the symptoms and progression of Parkinson’s. The G51D mice involved in the study developed smell and gastrointestinal issues long before the onset of motor symptoms, offering new insights into the early stages of Parkinson’s.
PARKINSON’S TREATMENTS
- A paper about the methods being used in Medtronic’s clinical study ADAPT-PD was published in npj Parkinson’s Disease. The ongoing ADAPT-PD trial is a global, multi-center, prospective, single-blind, and randomized crossover study that is the largest and longest assessment of adaptive DBS in an at-home setting.
- AbbVie shared positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 TEMPO-1 trial for tavapadon as a monotherapy in early Parkinson’s. Tavapadon is an investigational D1/D5 dopamine receptor partial agonist being investigated as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson’s. The trial met its primary endpoint, showing that participants who were treated with tavapadon experienced a statistically significant reduction (improvement) from baseline compared to placebo.
- A new study on exercise and Parkinson’s adds more evidence to the idea that exercise is medicine for people with Parkinson’s.
- The first participant has been dosed in Ventyx Biosciences’ Phase 2a trial of VTX3232 in people with early-stage Parkinson’s. The study is investigating the safety and tolerability of VTX3232, an oral, selective, CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor with potential therapeutic utility for a range of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions.
- Rune Labs introduced StrivePD-AI, Generative Artificial Intelligence clinical reports that provide a comprehensive, monthly outlook of Parkinson’s progression along with personalized educational content to help people with Parkinson’s and their care teams improve outcomes and optimize care.
- Findings from a study published in Cell Death Discovery suggest that a therapeutic approach that combines stem cell therapy and gene therapy could be beneficial for the treatment of Parkinson’s.
- The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology in India has developed a smartphone and sensor-based system that allows for rapid monitoring of levodopa levels, which can help people with Parkinson’s make optimal dosage adjustments.
- Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have identified a mechanism responsible for dopamine dysregulation syndrome (DDS), a psychiatric complication that affects approximately five percent of the Parkinson’s population and is caused by “pathological overconsumption of dopaminergic medications, far beyond that necessary to correct motor disabilities.” The findings may lead to therapies that can address the syndrome.
- In a paper published in Scientific Reports, researchers highlight the benefits of using a network-based drug repurposing method that uses the “biological pathway based edge-weighted network” as an avenue for the discovery of new Parkinson’s treatments.
- Alex Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Navamedic for the development of a companion app to aid in the treatment of Parkinson’s. The app will support people with Parkinson’s who take Flexilev, a prescription treatment for Parkinson’s, and will provide medication management support that addresses the specific needs and challenges of people living with Parkinson’s.
- Findings from a rodent model study of Parkinson’s suggest that Lobophytum sp. extract could possibly be developed into a therapeutic drug for treating Parkinson’s.
- The first participant in PhotoPharmics’ Light for PD trial has successfully completed the full six-month treatment course and clinical visits. The Light for PD trial aims to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Celeste, PhotoPharmics’ non-invasive phototherapy device in treating Parkinson’s. Celeste is designed to passively deliver specialized wavelengths of therapeutic light to neurons in the eye that signal areas of the brain responsible for sleep, wakefulness, mood, and energy.
- BlueRock Therapeutics’ investigational cell therapy bemdaneprocel for Parkinson’s showed positive data at 24-months.
OTHER NEWS
- A Science investigation found that Eliezer Masliah, a prominent neuroscientist and top official at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), may have falsified and fabricated numerous images and micrographs of brain tissue. In a 300-page dossier, a neuroscientist and forensic analysts wrote that “in our opinion, this pattern of anomalous data raises a credible concern for research misconduct and calls into question a remarkably large body of scientific work.”
- ABC Regional Investigations published an in-depth feature about a small farming community, paraquat, and Parkinson’s.
- Following the ABC report, Australia’s peak farm lobby called on its members to “avoid prolonging the story” and dismissed the fact that paraquat has been continually linked to Parkinson’s. ABC shared that the science underpinning this false advice on paraquat was based on an unpublished paper funded by Syngenta, the maker of paraquat.
- In the United States, scientists are investigating whether a “Parkinson’s Belt” exists because of industry and environmental factors linked to Parkinson’s.
- Researchers at University of California, San Francisco explain how videos and machine learning can help Parkinson’s clinicians provide personalized care.
- A qualitative content-analysis of online survey data collected by Parkinson’s UK shines light on the symptoms that people with Parkinson’s and their families find most impactful.
- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) awarded $2.6 million to support innovative Parkinson’s research for the 2024-2025 funding year–an increase of more than 30 percent from the year before. The funded research projects will tackle a wide range of key areas of Parkinson’s research including new genetic causes of Parkinson’s, the neurobiology of cognitive dysfunction in Parkinson’s, and the regulation of alpha-synuclein production in the nerve cell.
LIVING WELL STORIES
- Four endurance athletes on a team called “Team Human Powered Potential” have raised a record-breaking $41 million for Parkinson’s research.
- In Texas, the annual Paddle for Parkinson’s event raised funds and awareness for the 14th year.
- On Labor Day weekend, ultramarathon runner Wai Law ran 200 miles in less than 55 hours to raise money for Parkinson’s research and a local food bank.
- Jessica Krauser, who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s at age 37, shares how exercise and positive thinking help her live well. Parkinson’s has “affected my life in many different ways, mostly positive,” she says.
SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
- The University College Cork, Ireland and My Moves Matter have launched a study investigating women’s experiences of living with Parkinson’s, including the relationship between of Parkinson’s symptoms, medications, and menstruation. This study is open to women with Parkinson’s who are still menstruating as well as those who are pregnant, perimeopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal.
- Asklepios Biophamaceutical, Inc. plans a Phase 2 study, REGENERATE-PD, to evaluate a gene-therapy candidate called AAV2-GDNF.
- A 40-person, open label study will investigate a new treatment candidate to help with Parkinson’s dementia.
- Russell Sage College Doctor of Occupational Therapy candidate Emily Peters is conducting a survey as part of her research into development of Parkinson’s symptom management resources. Participating involves following a symptom management protocol for two weeks and completing a survey.
- Charco Neurotech is planning to expand availability of their CUE1 device; they are conducting a survey to evaluate market pricing. Over 3,000 people have used the CUE1, and nearly 90% of users experienced improvement in their Parkinson’s symptoms.
- University of Hawaii’s Digital Health Lab is recruiting participants for two trials assessing keyboard and mouse movements to determine whether these systems can help with Parkinson’s diagnosis and symptom monitoring.
- A team at The University of Calgary is using a new technology to sample and compare the microbiome of people with Parkinson’s to the microbiome of people without Parkinson’s.
- The University of British Columbia is exploring efficacy of the Mediterranean diet as an intervention for Parkinson’s.
- A study in London explores the effect of ballet dancing on motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.
- Zydus Lifesciences received approval to begin a phase II trial of an NLRP3 inhibitor for people with Parkinson’s. NLRP3 inhibition is thought to work against neuroinflammation.
- Researchers in the UK and Australia began recruiting participants for a trial aiming to prevent people with REM sleep behavior disorder from developing Parkinson’s by reducing inflammation.
- Researchers in Sweden will begin recruiting participants for a trial of montelukast versafilm: a drug used to treat asthma and allergies. The research will explore whether montelukast has a neuroprotective effect.
- Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas is undertaking a study about the effects of Parkinson’s on family functioning.
- Researchers in Holland are enrolling participants in a trial evaluating the use of motivational smartphone apps to increase exercise program adherence.
- Inhibikase is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of a new c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor. In a press release, Inhibikase says their research “has validated the critical role that c-Abl plays in the initiation and progression of Parkinson’s disease, as well as the potential of IkT-148009 as a promising new approach to disease modification.” This trial is among the first to utilize recently validated alpha-synuclein seed assay tests.
- The International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) is developing a new electronic diary (e-Diary): a digital solution for Parkinson’s. This e-Diary is intended to better characterize how the disease affects daily life. The MDS invites people to participate in a survey to help aid the design of this new tool.
- A new trial studying Gemfibrozil–a drug that decreases fat production in the liver–is set for a phase two clinical trial in people with Parkinson’s. This trial will enroll people between 40 and 75 years of age who have not begun taking medication for Parkinson’s.
- The Speech Accessibility Project (SAP) seeks volunteers for a research initiative aiming to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with diverse speech patterns. More information is available here and here. To determine your participation eligibility, visit the SAP registration page.
- A team of Dutch researchers created PregSpark, a registry for women with Parkinson’s who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The goal is to build an online international pregnancy and Parkinson’s registry. This registry will prospectively and uniformly collect data on the course and outcome of as many as possible pregnancies in women with Parkinson’s. The data will help women with Parkinson’s make informed decisions about pregnancy and improve the quality of care pregnant women with Parkinson’s receive. The PregSpark site is under construction.
- A phase 1b trial is recruiting volunteers for a study of a treatment aiming to influence inflammation.
- Researchers in Norway are investigating the efficacy of ambroxol in people with dementia with Lewy bodies.
- Researchers in the UK, in partnership with the Women’s Parkinson’s Project and MyMovesMatter invite participation in a survey about the experience of menopause for women with Parkinson’s.
- Another study of ambroxol is launching: The DUPARG study is recruiting participants in Groningen, Netherlands.
- A new trial examining the possible neuroprotective effect of exercise has been listed by the University of Nevada.
- University of Rochester Center for Health + Technology is undertaking a survey study to assess the ability of the Parkinson’s Disease-Health Index to measure patient-relevant changes in disease burden over the course of two years. Participants will complete surveys five times over two years and must be over 18, speak English, and have a self-reported or clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s. More information is available here.
- Researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are seeking participants for a study exploring the role of immune response in Parkinson’s. Participation is open to those with and without Parkinson’s and will involve donating blood, a questionnaire, a cognitive test, and a neurological examination. Click here to express interest in participating.
- Johns Hopkins University has announced a trial to evaluate whether levetiracetam can improve symptoms of Parkinson’s psychosis. The trial is not yet recruiting, but intends to begin by September. The trial design features a crossover assignment, meaning every participant will receive an active trial drug for their participation.
- The LUMA trial continues to recruit participants. This trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 tablets in slowing the progression of early-stage Parkinson’s. This study has sites in the US, China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.
- The ACTIVATE trial is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of BIA 28-6156 in people with GBA mutations. This 78-week trial has site locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.
- In Colorado, a study the Foundation is funding continues to recruit participants. The study explores low-load resistance training with blood flow restriction to help develop exercise interventions for improved quality of life for people with advanced Parkinson’s.
- Washington University School of Medicine is sponsoring a study aiming to enroll participants with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder, as well as healthy controls, in preparation for a trial of neuroprotective treatments against synucleinopathies.
- A study in South Carolina hopes to identify brain biomarkers to predict the risk of cognitive change following DBS surgery.
- A survey in Ireland seeks to understand the influence of Parkinson’s symptoms and other factors on quality of life.
- Another survey for those in Ireland seeks to understand how people access information about Parkinson’s.
- A trial sponsored by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland is recruiting participants for a study of the effects of constipation and changes in the microbiota in Parkinson’s.
- Staying Connected through Communication Study: The University of Washington SPEAC Lab invites individuals living with Parkinson’s to answer survey questions about their communication experiences. This is an online survey study that will take about 30-45 minutes. (Paper surveys are also available.) People with Parkinson’s and their family/friends/coworkers will complete SEPARATE surveys, and data are not shared between participants. This study is open to anyone in the US. Participants will be mailed a $25 check upon survey completion.
- PreActive PD Study: This study, available for both English and Spanish speakers, implements an occupational-therapist-delivered physical activity behavior change coaching intervention in people with early-stage Parkinson’s. The study is based upon a recent single-arm cohort feasibility study (Pre-Activate PD/HD) that evaluated acceptability, implementation, and resulting effect estimates of the Pre-Activate PD intervention in 13 participants. The intervention provides one-on-one coaching sessions from an occupational therapist to individuals newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The individualized structured support in the sessions is aimed at facilitating and optimizing exercise uptake as part of an effective self-management program.
- Gamma Wave Trial: Sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this trial investigates the efficacy of a non-invasive method of neuromodulation called Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS) for managing Parkinson’s motor symptoms. GENUS is administered via light, sound, and tactile stimulation devices and has been tested on cognitively normal individuals and individuals with mild Alzheimer’s; the device was found to be safe for use and effective for entrainment in both populations.
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Exercise Study at Barrow Neurological Institute: This study aims to help researchers learn more about how aerobic exercise affects symptoms of Parkinson’s and the quality of life in people who have DBS. They will also look at brain wave activity using the Medtronic Percept DBS device to better understand what changes in the brain might be caused by exercise and how that affects Parkinson’s symptoms. Phoenix-area residents reach out to Markey if interested.
- Colorado Oral Strengthening Device: The University of Colorado Denver is looking for adults with Parkinson’s to participate in a study exploring how a novel low-technology device can increase tongue strength comparable to standard-of-care exercise using tongue depressors but with the kinematics and simple biofeedback of existing high-cost devices. Research has shown that tongue resistance exercises paired with biofeedback result in improved tongue strength to support chewing, control of food and liquid in the mouth, and propulsion of material for a swallow.
- PD GENEration: The Parkinson’s Foundation announces a major expansion of its national study to make genetic testing and counseling more available for people with Parkinson’s. The study (NCT04057794) hopes to enroll 15,000 people in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. For questions about enrollment, email [email protected]. Know someone who speaks Spanish and wants to learn more and maybe participate in the study? Share this link.
- Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative: In an expanded study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) is currently working to enroll up to 100,000 people with and without Parkinson’s. The study team is especially seeking to enroll people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the past two years and who are not yet on treatment, as well as people 60 and older who aren’t living with Parkinson’s but have a risk factor for it (such as a close relative with Parkinson’s, a known Parkinson’s-associated mutation, and/or REM sleep behavior disorder). The observational study is also enrolling people with no known connection to Parkinson’s to serve as a control group.
- TOPAZ (Trial of Parkinson’s and Zoledronic Acid): Caroline Tanner, MD, PhD, is recruiting participants for a new remote clinical trial led by a team of Parkinson’s experts at UCSF in partnership with researchers from across the country. The study aims to help people with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism maintain their independence by reducing the risk of hip fractures. The study will test if zoledronate, an FDA-approved medication for osteoporosis, can prevent fractures in people with Parkinson’s–whether or not they have osteoporosis. To learn more, visit the study website at TOPAZstudy.org, email [email protected], or call (415) 317-5748.
- A PD Avengers research group is undertaking a new project called Sparks of Experience, designed to be more systematic about collecting and considering the experiences and ideas that come from the curious minds of people living with Parkinson’s. “In the past, these sometimes quirky ideas inspired by lived experience have turned into significant new directions for research. It could be said we are trying to capture serendipity,” the team says. To learn more and get involved, see the flyer here.
- Game-Based Exercise Project: Researchers at the University of Auckland are investigating how games can be used as potential rehabilitation systems. This project aims to develop suitable game-based exercise experiences to help people living with Parkinson’s. If you are 45 or older, living with a chronic condition such as Parkinson’s, and/or are experiencing age-related health conditions, you are invited to participate in a survey that will help the researchers to understand the community’s interest in games and gameplay in the context of exercise and rehabilitation. To learn more and take the 15-minute survey, see the flyer here.
- SPARX3 – A Phase 3 Clinical Trial about Exercise and Parkinson’s: This research team is currently seeking volunteers to participate in a clinical trial about the effects of aerobic exercise on people with Parkinson’s. Learn more and see if you qualify here. For more details, contact Katherine Balfany at [email protected].
- The University of Oulu and collaborators from Aalborg University, Fraunhofer University, the University of Manchester, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lisbon, and the University of Melbourne are conducting a survey for people with Parkinson’s and care partners about self-care. Complete the survey here to share your self-care strategies and techniques. You can also review ideas submitted by others and add them to your own self-care toolbox.
- Speech and Telemedicine Study: The Purdue Motor Speech Lab
- Parkinson’s and Service Dogs: University of Groningen, Netherlands
- Neurology Study Interest Registry: University of Rochester
For more of what’s new in Parkinson’s news, check out our full series here.
WANT MORE PRACTICAL ARTICLES LIKE THIS?
You can learn much more about living well with Parkinson’s today through our Every Victory Counts® suite of resources. Each manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s. Click the link below to order your manual(s).
Thank you to our 2024 Gold Partner, AbbVie, and our Silver Partner, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, for their ongoing support of these must-have manuals. Additionally, we’d like to thank Barbara and Dale Ankenman, Abby and Ken Dawkins, Bonnie Gibbons, Irwin Narter, Lorraine and J Wilson, and Gail Gitin in loving memory of Gene Gitin for their generous donations that allow us to make these resources available and accessible to all.