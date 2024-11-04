What’s New in Parkinson’s: October 2024

The FDA’s approval of the first and only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy. Top-line results from the Exenatide-PD3 study. ADHD and Parkinson’s. The immune system’s links to Lewy bodies. Ophthalmic acid and neurotransmission. Acupuncture and Pisa syndrome. Jimmy Choi at Coach Con. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.
SCIENCE AND RESEARCH NEWS
PARKINSON’S PATHOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS
- Results from one of the largest-ever studies of DNA and brain volume offered new insights about the causes of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson’s. The international study, led by researchers at Queensland Institute of Medical Research, included 76,000 people in 19 countries and allowed researchers to identify 254 genetic variations that can carry a higher risk of ADHD or Parkinson’s.
- Findings from a preclinical study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, Rockefeller University, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai suggest that using magnetic fields to manipulate brain circuits may be a safe and effective way to treat neurological and psychiatric conditions, including Parkinson’s.
- A study published in Nature Neuroscience found that Lewy bodies (protein clumps that are a hallmark of Parkinson’s) form in dopamine-producing neurons only when immune response challenges occur along with the buildup of alpha-synuclein. Researchers at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital of McGill University are the first to use stem cells to recreate Lewy bodies in live human neurons. This allowed for the new discovery that links the immune system to neurological conditions, which may lead to new and better treatments.
- Another team of researchers at University of California, Irvine, published a study about the connections between E. coli in the gut and the accumulation of alpha-synuclein, a hallmark of Parkinson’s.
- A mouse model study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, found that ophthalmic acid (a molecule in the brain) can behave like dopamine and reverse Parkinson’s motor impairments for hours at a time. The findings “present a groundbreaking discovery that possibly opens a new door in neuroscience by challenging the more-than-60-year-old view that dopamine is the exclusive neurotransmitter in motor function control,” a co-author of the study said.
- Through another mouse model study, researchers at Fujita Health University were able to identify a part of the brain where impulse control behaviors might be triggered. Impulse control disorders are a frequent side effect among people with Parkinson’s who take certain medications; this study could lead to new therapies that prevent or reduce these kinds of side effects in people with Parkinson’s.
- A review published in npj Parkinson’s Disease explains how human midbrain organoids (hMLOs) can be effective tools for Parkinson’s research.
- At the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS) 2024, researchers shared findings from a Phase 1b mouse model study that suggest that the experimental vaccine UB-312 may be able to protect against Parkinson’s and multiple system atrophy.
- A collaborative research team of researchers at Binghamton University, the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, and the University of Illinois in Chicago recently received a four-year grant from the Department of Defense to study the underlying cause of neuropsychiatric symptoms in Parkinson’s.
- Researchers at McGill University have discovered that a novel compound, BIO-2007817, may be able to fight the development of young onset Parkinson’s. BIO-2007817 is in the family of tetrahydropyrazolo-pyrazine (THPP) compounds and has shown promise in activating parkin, which is a gene that has known variants that increase risk of developing Parkinson’s.
- A study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease highlights how changes in microRNA expression profiles are associated with Parkinson’s. The study points to their potential as diagnostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for Parkinson’s.
- Another study in npj Parkinson’s Disease explains how modulating DNAJB1 by inhibiting CRBN may lead to promising new treatments for Parkinson’s.
- Findings from a study published in Communications Medicine suggest that predictive oral Parkinson’s microbiome signatures may be useful as biomarkers for the early detection of Parkinson’s.
- Another microRNA study published in Scientific Data focused on exosome-mediated intercellular communication and shared datasets that help provide a new understanding of Parkinson’s pathogenesis.
- With a $1.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers at NYU Langone Health will investigate changes in the eye that may indicate early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
- A study in JAMA Neurology explored the connections between hearing loss and Parkinson’s.
- Findings from a study published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease suggest post-traumatic stress disorder may be a significant risk factor for developing Parkinson’s, especially for veterans.
- Researchers at Rutgers Health published a study showing that people who took multiple courses of penicillin antibiotics slightly reduced their risk of developing Parkinson’s.
- A meta-analysis published in npj Parkinson’s Disease further illuminates the connections between the gut microbiota and Parkinson’s.
- An international team of researchers from São Paulo State University and the University of Lille published a study showing that rapid side-to-side eye movements can help people with Parkinson’s improve posture stability, avoid falls, and maintain balance.
- A UK-based study involving 840 families found that nearly 10% of people with familial and young onset Parkinson’s had a known genetic variant associated with monogenic Parkinson’s, and an additional 10% of people had a GBA variant known to increase risk of developing Parkinson’s.
- A team of prominent researchers discuss early approaches to biological subtyping of Parkinson’s.
PARKINSON’S TREATMENTS
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VYALEV™ (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) as the first subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s. The approval was supported by the pivotal Phase 3, 12-week study evaluating the efficacy of continuous subcutaneous infusion of VYALEV in people with advanced Parkinson’s, along with a 52-week, open-label study which evaluated the long-term safety and efficacy of VYALEV.
- Top-line results from Exenatide-PD3, a Phase 3 clinical trial of the diabetes drug exenatide, showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint. The findings indicate that there was no significant difference in the progression of Parkinson’s motor symptoms between the treatment and placebo groups.
- Results from a first in-human trial showed that continuous intracerebroventricular administration of an anaerobic dopamine formulation (A-dopamine) appears safe in people with Parkinson’s and may prevent side effects often associated with levodopa.
- Researchers performed a meta-analysis that confirms high levels of exercise and physical activity correspond with better outcomes for people with Parkinson’s across demographic groups. Recent research had suggested possible differences in impact of exercise depending on sex.
- A study investigating the effects of subthalamic nucleus (STN) deep brain stimulation (DBS) on neuropsychiatric fluctuations in people with Parkinson’s found that these fluctuations were significantly reduced after the procedure.
- At the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS) 2024, the principal investigator in the EPSILON study shared additional details and longer-term results about the study, which compared off-label opicapone with placebo for 24 weeks in people with Parkinson’s who had no motor complications, followed by a one-year extension phase during which all participants received the drug. Results showed that early adjuvant use of opicapone may reduce the risk for complications in people in the early stages of Parkinson’s who have no motor complications.
- A study published in Scientific Reports offers clinicians guidance on how to adjust the intensity of Parkinson’s medications instead of prescribing specific medication types.
- Aspen Neuroscience announced the expansion of its San Diego footprint with a new facility for GMP manufacturing of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies. The facility was designed and built for GMP manufacture and testing of Aspen’s ANPD001, an iPSC-derived cell therapy for Parkinson’s. Aspen will use the cells in its ASPIRO study.
- A case study from Japan suggests that traditional Japanese acupuncture can help treat Parkinson’s-related bradykinesia, forward posture, and drug-induced Pisa syndrome.
- Gain Therapeutics shared data about the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single- and multiple-ascending doses of GT-02287, the company’s clinical stage lead drug candidate, in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in healthy volunteers. Results showed that GT-02287 increased peripheral GCase activity in healthy volunteers, suggesting that it might have a more pronounced effect on GCase in people with Parkinson’s and may be able to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s.
- An exploratory analysis of the Phase 2 PASADENA trial suggests that prasinezumab may be effective in slowing Parkinson’s motor progression in the long term. The paper’s authors noted that their findings require confirmation in future studies.
- MeiraGTx shared positive data from its randomized, sham-controlled clinical bridging study of AAV-GAD for the treatment of Parkinson’s.
- A study that investigated the impacts of medication and auditory cueing on reaching and stepping found that overall timing variability may not capture temporal impairments in Parkinson’s.
- Results from a study published in Molecular Neurodegeneration showed that a 10-day repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) treatment on the M1 motor cortex significantly improved motor dysfunction in people with Parkinson’s.
- Results from the ASCEND trial were published. The trial results indicate that CVN424 use corresponded with a decrease in OFF time and an increase in ON time without troublesome dyskinesia. There was also a signal that CVN424 may have positive impact on daytime sleepiness.
- A small study comparing omnidirectional to directional DBS stimulation found that directional stimulation can help decrease cognitive impacts sometimes experienced by people with DBS of the subthalamic nucleus. This improvement corresponded with a worsening of motor symptoms with directional stimulation compared to omnidirectional stimulation.
- A five-year follow-up of six people with Parkinson’s who used a photo-biomodulation device found significant improvements in walk speed, stride length, timed up-and-go tests, tests of dynamic balance, and cognition. Five of six participants either improved or showed no decline in MDS-UPDRS-III score.
- There’s still more to learn about pre- and pro-biotic supplementation to help manage Parkinson’s, but an article in The Journal of Parkinson’s Disease describes the current understanding and provides some advice about the subject.
OTHER NEWS
- Early findings from a Kaiser Permanente pilot program showed that using the STRIVE-PD app on an Apple Watch helped people with Parkinson’s in numerous ways. Data showed that using the app led to a reduction in emergency room visits, significantly more exercise, improved insights into health, better adherence to medication schedules, and more.
- S. Representative Greg Casar and 46 additional members of Congress wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calling for a ban on paraquat, an herbicide that has continually been linked to the development of Parkinson’s.
- A meta-analysis published in Cureus explored the associations between osteoarthritis and neurological conditions like Parkinson’s.
LIVING WELL STORIES
- Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Kirk Gibson is opening a Parkinson’s wellness center in Farmington Hills, Michigan, that will offer free exercise classes; speech, music, and art therapy classes; support group meetings; and more.
- In early October, more than 250 Rock Steady Boxing coaches, fitness experts, clinicians, people with Parkinson’s, and others gathered in Myrtle Beach for the 2024 Coach Con. Jimmy Choi, who competed for six seasons on American Ninja Warrior, was a headliner of the event.
- A feature about Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s youngest son, Jeff, who is living with Parkinson’s, highlights the importance of caregiving and family support.
- Jules King, who experienced her first Parkinson’s symptoms at age 19, won a bronze medal at the Adaptive CrossFit Games.
- Journalist and broadcaster John Stapleton shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I try to remain positive,” he said in an interview, “because what’s the point of not being?”
- A column by Jamie Askari shares how playing board games can bring joy (and mental stimulation) to people with Parkinson’s.
SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
- Denali Therapeutics continues to research BIIB122 for people with Parkinson’s who carry LRRK2 genetic variants.
- Researchers published the study protocol for the BLAAC PD study, which aims to better understand the intersection between race and genetic risk factors for Parkinson’s.
- The University College Cork, Ireland and My Moves Matter have launched a study investigating women’s experiences of living with Parkinson’s, including the relationship between of Parkinson’s symptoms, medications, and menstruation. This study is open to women with Parkinson’s who are still menstruating as well as those who are pregnant, perimeopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal.
- Asklepios Biophamaceutical, Inc. plans a Phase 2 study, REGENERATE-PD, to evaluate a gene-therapy candidate called AAV2-GDNF.
- A 40-person, open label study will investigate a new treatment candidate to help with Parkinson’s dementia.
- Russell Sage College Doctor of Occupational Therapy candidate Emily Peters is conducting a survey as part of her research into development of Parkinson’s symptom management resources. Participating involves following a symptom management protocol for two weeks and completing a survey.
- Charco Neurotech is planning to expand availability of their CUE1 device; they are conducting a survey to evaluate market pricing. Over 3,000 people have used the CUE1, and nearly 90% of users experienced improvement in their Parkinson’s symptoms.
- University of Hawaii’s Digital Health Lab is recruiting participants for two trials assessing keyboard and mouse movements to determine whether these systems can help with Parkinson’s diagnosis and symptom monitoring.
- A team at The University of Calgary is using a new technology to sample and compare the microbiome of people with Parkinson’s to the microbiome of people without Parkinson’s.
- The University of British Columbia is exploring efficacy of the Mediterranean diet as an intervention for Parkinson’s.
- A study in London explores the effect of ballet dancing on motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.
- Zydus Lifesciences received approval to begin a phase II trial of an NLRP3 inhibitor for people with Parkinson’s. NLRP3 inhibition is thought to work against neuroinflammation.
- Researchers in the UK and Australia began recruiting participants for a trial aiming to prevent people with REM sleep behavior disorder from developing Parkinson’s by reducing inflammation.
- Researchers in Sweden will begin recruiting participants for a trial of montelukast versafilm: a drug used to treat asthma and allergies. The research will explore whether montelukast has a neuroprotective effect.
- Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas is undertaking a study about the effects of Parkinson’s on family functioning.
- Researchers in Holland are enrolling participants in a trial evaluating the use of motivational smartphone apps to increase exercise program adherence.
- Inhibikase is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of a new c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor. In a press release, Inhibikase says their research “has validated the critical role that c-Abl plays in the initiation and progression of Parkinson’s disease, as well as the potential of IkT-148009 as a promising new approach to disease modification.” This trial is among the first to utilize recently validated alpha-synuclein seed assay tests.
- The International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) is developing a new electronic diary (e-Diary): a digital solution for Parkinson’s. This e-Diary is intended to better characterize how the disease affects daily life. The MDS invites people to participate in a survey to help aid the design of this new tool.
- A new trial studying Gemfibrozil–a drug that decreases fat production in the liver–is set for a phase two clinical trial in people with Parkinson’s. This trial will enroll people between 40 and 75 years of age who have not begun taking medication for Parkinson’s.
- The Speech Accessibility Project (SAP) seeks volunteers for a research initiative aiming to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with diverse speech patterns. More information is available here and here. To determine your participation eligibility, visit the SAP registration page.
- A team of Dutch researchers created PregSpark, a registry for women with Parkinson’s who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The goal is to build an online international pregnancy and Parkinson’s registry. This registry will prospectively and uniformly collect data on the course and outcome of as many as possible pregnancies in women with Parkinson’s. The data will help women with Parkinson’s make informed decisions about pregnancy and improve the quality of care pregnant women with Parkinson’s receive. The PregSpark site is under construction.
- A phase 1b trial is recruiting volunteers for a study of a treatment aiming to influence inflammation.
- Researchers in Norway are investigating the efficacy of ambroxol in people with dementia with Lewy bodies.
- Researchers in the UK, in partnership with the Women’s Parkinson’s Project and MyMovesMatter invite participation in a survey about the experience of menopause for women with Parkinson’s.
- Another study of ambroxol is launching: The DUPARG study is recruiting participants in Groningen, Netherlands.
- A new trial examining the possible neuroprotective effect of exercise has been listed by the University of Nevada.
- University of Rochester Center for Health + Technology is undertaking a survey study to assess the ability of the Parkinson’s Disease-Health Index to measure patient-relevant changes in disease burden over the course of two years. Participants will complete surveys five times over two years and must be over 18, speak English, and have a self-reported or clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s. More information is available here.
- Researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are seeking participants for a study exploring the role of immune response in Parkinson’s. Participation is open to those with and without Parkinson’s and will involve donating blood, a questionnaire, a cognitive test, and a neurological examination. Click here to express interest in participating.
- Johns Hopkins University has announced a trial to evaluate whether levetiracetam can improve symptoms of Parkinson’s psychosis. The trial is not yet recruiting, but intends to begin by September. The trial design features a crossover assignment, meaning every participant will receive an active trial drug for their participation.
- The LUMA trial continues to recruit participants. This trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 tablets in slowing the progression of early-stage Parkinson’s. This study has sites in the US, China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.
- The ACTIVATE trial is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of BIA 28-6156 in people with GBA mutations. This 78-week trial has site locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.
- In Colorado, a study the Foundation is funding continues to recruit participants. The study explores low-load resistance training with blood flow restriction to help develop exercise interventions for improved quality of life for people with advanced Parkinson’s.
- Washington University School of Medicine is sponsoring a study aiming to enroll participants with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder, as well as healthy controls, in preparation for a trial of neuroprotective treatments against synucleinopathies.
- A study in South Carolina hopes to identify brain biomarkers to predict the risk of cognitive change following DBS surgery.
- A survey in Ireland seeks to understand the influence of Parkinson’s symptoms and other factors on quality of life.
- Another survey for those in Ireland seeks to understand how people access information about Parkinson’s.
- A trial sponsored by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland is recruiting participants for a study of the effects of constipation and changes in the microbiota in Parkinson’s.
- Staying Connected through Communication Study: The University of Washington SPEAC Lab invites individuals living with Parkinson’s to answer survey questions about their communication experiences. This is an online survey study that will take about 30-45 minutes. (Paper surveys are also available.) People with Parkinson’s and their family/friends/coworkers will complete SEPARATE surveys, and data are not shared between participants. This study is open to anyone in the US. Participants will be mailed a $25 check upon survey completion.
- PreActive PD Study: This study, available for both English and Spanish speakers, implements an occupational-therapist-delivered physical activity behavior change coaching intervention in people with early-stage Parkinson’s. The study is based upon a recent single-arm cohort feasibility study (Pre-Activate PD/HD) that evaluated acceptability, implementation, and resulting effect estimates of the Pre-Activate PD intervention in 13 participants. The intervention provides one-on-one coaching sessions from an occupational therapist to individuals newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The individualized structured support in the sessions is aimed at facilitating and optimizing exercise uptake as part of an effective self-management program.
- Gamma Wave Trial: Sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this trial investigates the efficacy of a non-invasive method of neuromodulation called Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS) for managing Parkinson’s motor symptoms. GENUS is administered via light, sound, and tactile stimulation devices and has been tested on cognitively normal individuals and individuals with mild Alzheimer’s; the device was found to be safe for use and effective for entrainment in both populations.
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Exercise Study at Barrow Neurological Institute: This study aims to help researchers learn more about how aerobic exercise affects symptoms of Parkinson’s and the quality of life in people who have DBS. They will also look at brain wave activity using the Medtronic Percept DBS device to better understand what changes in the brain might be caused by exercise and how that affects Parkinson’s symptoms. Phoenix-area residents reach out to Markey if interested.
- Colorado Oral Strengthening Device: The University of Colorado Denver is looking for adults with Parkinson’s to participate in a study exploring how a novel low-technology device can increase tongue strength comparable to standard-of-care exercise using tongue depressors but with the kinematics and simple biofeedback of existing high-cost devices. Research has shown that tongue resistance exercises paired with biofeedback result in improved tongue strength to support chewing, control of food and liquid in the mouth, and propulsion of material for a swallow.
- PD GENEration: The Parkinson’s Foundation announces a major expansion of its national study to make genetic testing and counseling more available for people with Parkinson’s. The study (NCT04057794) hopes to enroll 15,000 people in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. For questions about enrollment, email [email protected]. Know someone who speaks Spanish and wants to learn more and maybe participate in the study? Share this link.
- Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative: In an expanded study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) is currently working to enroll up to 100,000 people with and without Parkinson’s. The study team is especially seeking to enroll people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the past two years and who are not yet on treatment, as well as people 60 and older who aren’t living with Parkinson’s but have a risk factor for it (such as a close relative with Parkinson’s, a known Parkinson’s-associated mutation, and/or REM sleep behavior disorder). The observational study is also enrolling people with no known connection to Parkinson’s to serve as a control group.
- TOPAZ (Trial of Parkinson’s and Zoledronic Acid): Caroline Tanner, MD, PhD, is recruiting participants for a new remote clinical trial led by a team of Parkinson’s experts at UCSF in partnership with researchers from across the country. The study aims to help people with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism maintain their independence by reducing the risk of hip fractures. The study will test if zoledronate, an FDA-approved medication for osteoporosis, can prevent fractures in people with Parkinson’s–whether or not they have osteoporosis. To learn more, visit the study website at TOPAZstudy.org, email [email protected], or call (415) 317-5748.
- A PD Avengers research group is undertaking a new project called Sparks of Experience, designed to be more systematic about collecting and considering the experiences and ideas that come from the curious minds of people living with Parkinson’s. “In the past, these sometimes quirky ideas inspired by lived experience have turned into significant new directions for research. It could be said we are trying to capture serendipity,” the team says. To learn more and get involved, see the flyer here.
- Game-Based Exercise Project: Researchers at the University of Auckland are investigating how games can be used as potential rehabilitation systems. This project aims to develop suitable game-based exercise experiences to help people living with Parkinson’s. If you are 45 or older, living with a chronic condition such as Parkinson’s, and/or are experiencing age-related health conditions, you are invited to participate in a survey that will help the researchers to understand the community’s interest in games and gameplay in the context of exercise and rehabilitation. To learn more and take the 15-minute survey, see the flyer here.
- SPARX3 – A Phase 3 Clinical Trial about Exercise and Parkinson’s: This research team is currently seeking volunteers to participate in a clinical trial about the effects of aerobic exercise on people with Parkinson’s. Learn more and see if you qualify here. For more details, contact Katherine Balfany at [email protected].
- The University of Oulu and collaborators from Aalborg University, Fraunhofer University, the University of Manchester, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lisbon, and the University of Melbourne are conducting a survey for people with Parkinson’s and care partners about self-care. Complete the survey here to share your self-care strategies and techniques. You can also review ideas submitted by others and add them to your own self-care toolbox.
- Speech and Telemedicine Study: The Purdue Motor Speech Lab
- Parkinson’s and Service Dogs: University of Groningen, Netherlands
- Neurology Study Interest Registry: University of Rochester
