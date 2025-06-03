What’s New in Parkinson’s: May 2025

Welcome to our monthly roundup of Parkinson’s news.

We lead off with an important announcement: the 2025 Tour de Victory was a smashing success! More than 430 riders participated and raised over $230,000 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today! Check out photos from the event. Thank you to everyone who rode, gave, and cheered folks on.

One off-ride highlight of the event is that the Tom Palizzi Community Champion Award was given to Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador Greg Ritscher.

Inform

💻 In May’s Live Well Today webinar, Dr. Daniel Corocos discussed the latest research on the benefits of exercise for people with Parkinson’s; information on June’s session will be available soon

We shared tips to stay moving with Parkinson’s through tai chi, ping pong, and rock climbing

MAY’s PARKINSON’S HEADLINES

Connect

🚴 The next Team DPF events coming up are RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, the largest multi-day cycling event in the world), Copper Triangle August 2 in Colorado, and Colorado’s Ride, featuring Durango and Pagosa Springs, August 18-22. Have fun and fundraise with Team DPF!

🎧 In episodes of the Parkinson’s Podcast the Living with Parkinson’s Meetup panelists tackled keeping rhythm, managing REM sleep disorder, and deep brain stimulation, and Dr. Mathur and Dr. Okun discussed under-the-skin infusion therapies.

💻 Our May Living with Parkinson’s Meetup explored what makes strong (and less strong) relationships with a Parkinson’s care team relationships people living with Parkinson with health care providers

💻 Our monthly Care Partner Meetup considered how to find balance and care for your loved one without losing yourself

INSPIRE

📺 Already having battled snow, rattlesnakes, and extreme camping conditions, Rob Cook, who lives with Parkinson’s, is 300 miles into his attempt to hike the Pacific Crest Trail alone

📺 NBC News introduced viewers to “the magic of movement” at a Parkinson’s dance class in Brooklyn

📺 An in-depth CBC report finds hope among adaptive DBS recipients, including the Toronto man who was the first adaptive DBS recipient in Canada (scroll to the bottom of the linked page for the full-length video story)

