What’s New in Parkinson’s: May 2025

We lead off with an important announcement: the 2025 Tour de Victory was a smashing success! More than 430 riders participated and raised over $230,000 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today! Check out photos from the event. Thank you to everyone who rode, gave, and cheered folks on.
One off-ride highlight of the event is that the Tom Palizzi Community Champion Award was given to Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador Greg Ritscher.
Inform
💻 In May’s Live Well Today webinar, Dr. Daniel Corocos discussed the latest research on the benefits of exercise for people with Parkinson’s; information on June’s session will be available soon
We shared tips to stay moving with Parkinson’s through tai chi, ping pong, and rock climbing
MAY’s PARKINSON’S HEADLINES
- Living within three miles of a golf course increases Parkinson’s risk according to a study that drew widespread media attention
- Gene therapy candidate AB-1005 was safe and eased motor symptoms in AskBio’s 11-patient phase I study; Phase II of REGENERATE-PD is still recruiting
- Patients’ motor symptoms improved in a small safety study of cell therapy ANPD001
- Hillhurst Pharmaceuticals attracted $6.3 million for a phase IIA trial to test whether liquid carbon monoxide can treat Parkinson’s
- Rune Labs launched StrivePD Guardian, a monitoring care delivery service that leverages an Apple Watch, AI and expert coaching to provide personalized Parkinson’s management
- Gene therapy candidate AAV-GAD earned Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy status from the US Food and Drug Administration after trial treatments yielded improvements in motor symptoms
- People exposed to high levels of PM10 air pollution in Italy had a risk of developing Parkinson’s 14 times higher than those exposed to lower levels
- Researchers in Australia found a small molecule that can block cell death, while researchers in Germany found one that helps ensure damaged mitochondria are cleared from cells efficiently
- Eating too much processed food is tied to early pre-Parkinson’s symptoms
- An eye test can tell Parkinson’s from secondary parkinsonism
Connect
🚴 The next Team DPF events coming up are RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, the largest multi-day cycling event in the world), Copper Triangle August 2 in Colorado, and Colorado’s Ride, featuring Durango and Pagosa Springs, August 18-22. Have fun and fundraise with Team DPF!
🎧 In episodes of the Parkinson’s Podcast the Living with Parkinson’s Meetup panelists tackled keeping rhythm, managing REM sleep disorder, and deep brain stimulation, and Dr. Mathur and Dr. Okun discussed under-the-skin infusion therapies.
💻 Our May Living with Parkinson’s Meetup explored what makes strong (and less strong) relationships with a Parkinson’s care team relationships people living with Parkinson with health care providers
💻 Our monthly Care Partner Meetup considered how to find balance and care for your loved one without losing yourself
- The 7th World Parkinson Congress is set for May 24–27 in Phoenix and the volunteer application is open
- Around the country: Drumfit for Parkinson’s is a hit in Western Pennsylvania and Rock Steady Boxing is new on the scene in Bemidji, Minnesota
- Hundreds of clinical trials are recruiting people with Parkinson’s right now! Check out our list, use the filters at ClinicalTrials.gov or visit the Fox Trial Finder to explore eligibility criteria and find a study near you.
INSPIRE
📺 Already having battled snow, rattlesnakes, and extreme camping conditions, Rob Cook, who lives with Parkinson’s, is 300 miles into his attempt to hike the Pacific Crest Trail alone
📺 NBC News introduced viewers to “the magic of movement” at a Parkinson’s dance class in Brooklyn
📺 An in-depth CBC report finds hope among adaptive DBS recipients, including the Toronto man who was the first adaptive DBS recipient in Canada (scroll to the bottom of the linked page for the full-length video story)
- Our Ambassador Lorraine Wilson and her partner J dropped in on the McGaha Family and Harlow Simmons Racing to check out their National Hot Rod Association stock car bearing the Davis Phinney Foundation logo!
- Rand Laycock, long-time conductor of the Parma Symphony Orchestra in Ohio, credits adaptive DBS with enabling him to keep conducting
- San Diego cyclist Jeff Seckendorf will attempt to break four world cycling records for the 70–74 age group in six hours to raise awareness of Parkinson’s
- People magazine caught up with actor Alan Alda, whose aim is to keep “looking for the funny” as he manages living with Parkinson’s at 89
- Parkinson’s News Today wrote about Cure Parkinson’s’ 20th anniversary
Wrapping Up
We intend this post to be a monthly resource to provide news updates, opportunities to connect, and stories to inspire you to live well today.
It would be impossible for us to highlight EVERY exciting thing going on in Parkinson’s, but please email us at [email protected] if you have an item to suggest for inclusion in our next edition!
